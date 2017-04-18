OUR OPINION: Baldwyn setting course for future with vo-tech facility

With the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art vocational education facility, the Baldwyn School District has sent a strong message to the community regarding its investment in education.

District officials broke ground last week on the Baldwyn Career Advancement Center – a $1.3 million, 11,900-square-foot building that will offer vocational courses including furniture manufacturing and manufacturing technician classes.

The center will house four classrooms for vocational courses and will include two workshops with extended ceilings, one conference room, four offices, two bathrooms, a lobby, a dock lift and expandable entrances.

The center will not only be used by students from Baldwyn, but also by students from the Booneville and Prentiss County school districts, as reported by the Daily Journal’s education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

Booneville’s participation is part of its “Districts of Innovation” partnership with the Baldwyn School District.

District officials worked with local companies Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, Southern Motion and HM Richards to develop the classes that will be offered in the building.

The companies also made equipment donations so that students at the center will be able to work with up-to-date manufacturing technology.

Students will begin those courses in the high school’s main building in the fall and move to the Career Advancement Center when it’s completed, which McKay said will be after the 2017-18 school year begins.

Planning for the project started just more than a year ago when Baldwyn School District superintendent Jason McKay said he and school board members sat down to discuss how to make the plan a reality.

After significant planning, the district passed a $2 million bond issue in January to fund the vocational education building. The remaining funds not used for the center will be used for other district needs.

This project – from the planning stages to the groundbreaking – represents the best of what’s happening in Northeast Mississippi regarding a forward-thinking approach to education.

We constantly hear from area industries how critical a good, skilled workforce is for future growth. Educators in Baldwyn – and others across the region – have heard that call and plan to do their part in training the next generation of workers for these positions.

That’s a perfect example of how communities can work together to ensure future success for all.

We applaud the leaders of the Baldwyn School District for coming together on this project and its residents for supporting innovative approaches to education.

We also urge other school districts and communities across the region to look at ways they can think outside the box and help prepare students in even more ways for life after high school.

By breaking the mold on traditional approaches to education and encouraging students to pursue degrees in skilled manufacturing positions, our region will be investing in its future one student at a time.