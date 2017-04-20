OUR OPINION: Booneville student demonstrates dual-enrollment possibilities

A Booneville High School student will achieve an impressive feat next month.

Senior Abby Pitts will graduate from both Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College in the span of seven days, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

She will become the first student at Northeast to complete an associate’s degree while still enrolled in high school.

Pitts has accomplished this feat through dual-enrollment courses, which allow students to earn college and high school credit simultaneously. She has been enrolled in such courses through Northeast since her sophomore year of high school.

Pitts continued to take dual-enrollment courses through her junior year. This year, she is enrolled as a full-time student at Northeast, taking classes at the community college in addition to her high school coursework. She will have earned 74 credit hours by the time she graduates.

Dual enrollment has been steadily growing throughout Northeast Mississippi over the past five years, with both Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College offering courses at many high schools in the region.

The courses are greatly beneficial to students – and their parents – as they allow students to earn college credits at a fraction of the cost. Not only does it make college more affordable, it can allow students to complete degrees earlier, pursue an additional major or spend time on interesting electives, among other options.

Dual-enrollment courses also make high school more relevant by offering the incentive of college credit. For high-performing students, the classes offer a new challenge. For others, they provide access to college-level classes, perhaps showing them they are more capable of pursuing a post-secondary degree than they realized.

At Tupelo High School, more students are taking dual-enrollment courses than ever, as Kent reported in September. Last school year, 331 students took at least one dual-credit class. This year, more than 400 have done so.

Pitts is an example of what is possible though dual-enrollment programs. This fall, she will enroll at the University of Mississippi as a junior in a pre-medical and pre-pharmacy program, having already completed her core course requirements at NEMCC.

Since she plans to go to medical school, which will keep her in school for several years after completing her undergraduate degree, Pitts felt it would be beneficial to shave off a few semesters.

We congratulate her on her achievement and encourage Northeast Mississippi high schools and community colleges to continue expanding dual-enrollment opportunities for area students.

We also hope that Pitts’ success in the program inspires more students to enroll in such courses and begin earning college credits while still in high school.