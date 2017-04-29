OUR OPINION: Can a man love God if he hates his brother?

President Trump powerfully condemned anti-Semitism on Tuesday’s Holocaust remembrance ceremony.

“We pledge–never again,” he said. “We must never shrink away about telling the truth about evil in our time. We know that in the end, good will triumphs over evil.”

“Those who deny the Holocaust are complicit in it,” Trump said.

The Holocaust, no doubt, is a monolith in the collective psyche of the entire world, a tragedy we are still working to unpack and process. Perhaps no other moment in history has evil been so obvious and bald-faced. World War II wasn’t just a conflict between nations, it was a battle for the soul of mankind.

Proverbs 12:20 says, “Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil.” Isaiah 5:20 reads, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.”

But how often does someone come along who knows he or she is evil, and intentionally pursues evil ends, who “hates the light,” as John 3:20 says? Who would admit to being such a person, even to themselves? Hitler, monster though he was, did not act alone. He acted with the complicity of many, many others who had morally legitimized Hitler’s mission. Many failed to act against him, pretended it wasn’t their problem, until it was too late.

This more insidious evil is the peril of our time, the evil of watering down the truth, or clouding it, or not acknowledging certain parts of it that makes us uncomfortable. The Holocaust is an ample metaphor for most any over-arching claim you can make about the human condition, but it’s important to acknowledge the facts – that this was a specific act against a specific group of people, the Jews. To the rest of the world, it was someone else’s problem, until it wasn’t. It’s too easy to speak broadly, in a way that does not point out the fact of fault. Conveyed too loosely, the lessons of history fall apart and we become doomed to repeat them.

Maybe you’re not a Proverbs 12:20 evil-doer. But what about a Psalm 28:3 evil-doer, who “speak(s) cordially with their neighbors but harbor malice in their hearts.” Bias and prejudice is human nature, but can a man love God if he hates his brother? We must seek to abolish the evil lurking in our own hearts, before we are dragged away by our “it’s not my problem” selfishness, our “serves them right” judgements.