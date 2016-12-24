OUR OPINION: Christmas story testament to moving blindly in faith

Many families make a ritual on Christmas Eve, or near it, of sitting down and reading the Christmas story found in the second chapter of Luke’s gospel and the first chapter of Matthew’s. All over town, churches celebrate with Christmas pageants and cantatas. Christians light Advent candles and sing “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

It’s hard to conceptualize a time before all of this – the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus – had happened. Once upon a time, that night wasn’t yet holy. The players in the Christmas story were moving toward each other in literal and figurative darkness. They had been for some time.

Consider Mary, a virgin engaged to be married, visited by an angel in Luke 1:26-38. This angel tells her that she will become pregnant through the holy spirit and give birth to a son who will be called the Son of the Most High. Furthermore, God will give him the throne of David, and he (her son) will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever.

Consider Joseph, whose fiancé tells him the Holy Ghost got her pregnant. Her story sounded just as crazy to Joseph. Imagine his pain and embarrassment. Still, Matthew’s gospel says Joseph planned to divorce her quietly, so that Mary would not be shamed. Then an angel appears to him, too.

Consider the shepherds in the fields, called by an angel, not knowing what to expect. Consider the Magi, who probably travelled for years to reach the newborn king. Even though they mostly arrived a few years after Christ’s birth, they made their journey on faith.

Remember. The miracle and grace of Jesus Christ, of God made flesh, still lay in the future, in the dark. The Jews were waiting on a Messiah like David, a conquering warrior-king, not the radical agent of peace who was Jesus Christ. As Christians, our whole faith hadn’t happened yet.

The Christmas story is a testament to moving blindly in faith. The angels give the Christmas story actors a bare minimum of information, just enough for them to take the next step. Now, with the miracle of the gospels fully revealed, what excuse do we have not to do the same?

May our actions echo Mary’s words to her angel, when she says, “I am the Lord’s servant. May (the angel’s) word to me be fulfilled.”