OUR OPINION: Clean-up efforts have lasting impact for communities

First impressions matter.

From a job interview to a social gathering, the first few moments of a new encounter with someone can go a long way to forming a lasting memory – positively or negatively.

The same applies for our communities.

When visitors drive through your city for the first time, the things they see in those moments can define their impression of your hometown for decades to come.

And like it or not, one of the easiest things that can be off-putting for a visitor is trash and debris along the roads.

City leaders can spend thousands on landscape architecture projects and wayfinding signs only to have all those efforts diminished by unnecessary litter throughout the medians and greenspaces in our communities.

It’s an unfortunate reality that can have a serious negative impact for visitors and residents alike.

While it’s unlikely that a permanent solution can be put in place to eliminate all litter from appearing on our roads, there are efforts that can be taken in each community to pick up behind those who cause these issues.

In Itawamaba County, for example, a countywide cleanup event organized by Keep Itawamba Beautiful earlier this month saw participants picking up and bagging more than four-and-a-half tons of roadside trash. Officials with the organization said they viewed the cleanup event as an important step in economic development because companies that are scouting an area for potential growth pay attention to cleanliness, as reported by the Itawamba County Times’ Adam Armour.

In Tupelo, city officials are in the final preparations this week for a citywide cleanup initiative.

Employees with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were stationed at several major roadways, including Highways 45 and 78, this week picking up litter. On Saturday, the city of Tupelo and Keep Tupelo Beautiful are partnering with MDOT for “Pick it Up, Tupelo!”

The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. at Fairpark and will run until 11:30 a.m. Afterward, volunteers are invited to join city and MDOT officials at City Hall at noon to celebrate and view all the trash that was picked up, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Thomas Simpson.

Volunteers can choose from a list of areas to clean up or clean up an area of a volunteer’s choosing.

Signup is available at Tupelo City Hall today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or on the day of the event between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Trash bags, gloves and T-shirts are available during those times as well.

For more information or for help signing up online, contact Kathryn Rhea at ktb@tupeloms.gov or (901)-871-3353.

We applaud the ongoing clean-up efforts in our communities and encourage all residents who are able to get out and do their part to keep our roadways clean.