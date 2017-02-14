OUR OPINION: Community engagement efforts should stay a priority

Last year, the city of Tupelo formed numerous committees to improve community engagement.

The six groups were each tasked with a specific focus area – such as further developing community oriented policing programs, the possibility of a police advisory board, reviewing the city’s hiring and training policies and engaging the faith-based community. Among their goals were to remedy racial rifts and address concerns that had been simmering.

The formation of the committees came during a time of heightened tension following the shooting death of a black man by a white Tupelo police officer. That led to protests and allegations of prejudiced policing and acts of excessive force.

Committee members were appointed by elected leadership, and the groups each made recommendations for actions by the city.

The next steps remain a work in progress, as reported by Daily Journal local government reporter Caleb Bedillion.

A few measures are in place. Mayor Jason Shelton created the position of community outreach liaison and filled it by hiring Marcus Gary. The mayor’s administration also revised the job duties of the neighborhood coordinator aimed at ensuring a broader vision of city-wide cohesiveness. Work to compile a directory of faith-based organizations and social services has begun, and efforts to bring more minorities onto Tupelo’s payroll will focus on a recruitment partnership with the historically-black Rust College in Holly Springs.

Other recommendations remain under discussion or in the early implementation stages. Among those is a proposed police advisory board.

City officials say they have been at work expanding on the recommendations made by the committee that studied that issue. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said discussion by the City Council is now imminent.

Attempts to strengthen community policing also await full implementation. That includes a scheduled March 6 public forum to promote dialogue around Tupelo’s police department.

We encourage the city to continue these efforts and to not lose sight of their important goals. The passage of time and the looming presence of this year’s municipal elections can make it easy for some of these topics to slip to the back burner.

That should not happen.

Last summer’s events revealed meaningful concerns, some of which had been under the surface for a long time. It is an important opportunity to have conversations on those topics and look for solutions that can heal rifts, promote unity and foster community engagement.

We salute city leaders for beginning those conversations last fall and urge them to remain focused on these issues as they search for solutions.

That’s the Tupelo Way – working together as a diverse community to solve our greatest challenges. Doing so makes Tupelo stronger as an All-America City.