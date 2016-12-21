OUR OPINION: Crossroads Ranch idea growing to serve great need

A dream is slowly becoming a reality in Fulton as plans for Itawamba County’s nonprofit community for developmentally disabled adults continues to take shape.

The efforts advanced significantly this week as representatives and residents of Crossroads Ranch gathered to break ground on the community’s 5,042-square-foot lodge.

The lodge represents the next major structure in what will be a community, workplace and home for adults with cognitive and physical disabilities, the Itawamba County Times’ Adam Armour reported Tuesday.

Located at the heart of the 42-acre ranch seven miles north of Fulton, the lodge will act as the main hub of the Crossroads community. It will feature large dining and living areas, a safe room, classroom, recreational and exercise rooms and multiple porches.

The project’s tentative start date is March 1.

Construction of the lodge is being overseen by the leaders of Tupelo-based nonprofit Eight Days of Hope, which will provide guidance and hands-on experience during construction.

Founded in 2005, Eight Days of Hope is a faith-based organization committed to rebuilding the damaged homes of those impacted by natural disasters.

Tupelo residents know firsthand the incredible work done by Eight Days of Hope, one of the main organizations that championed rebuilding and clean-up efforts after the 2014 tornado in Tupelo.

Completion of the lodge will be one of the most significant steps in the creation of what will be a community unlike any other in Mississippi. In addition to the lodge, plans for the ranch include a barn for animals and room for gardening. Plans also include a walking track, small park and campgrounds. Several cottages are planned to surround the lodge, each housing a cozy, 598 square-foot living space for the community’s residents. Each will have a bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette. The group is planning to build 10 cottages, expanding to 30 as the organization continues to grow.

In March, the ranch’s organizers opened their first major building, the Skills Depot, where the ranch’s eventual community of high-functioning special needs adults will create the art – pottery, pyrographs (art created through burning) and paintings – that will be sold to sustain the community.

The idea for Crossroads Ranch, now under the umbrella of the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation, was gestating long before work on the ranch began in 2013. In a press release, Crossroads leaders say the community’s residents are excited by the progress the ranch has seen over the past year.

We thank all the organizations that have helped turn this dream into a reality and encourage others to get involved to ensure the dream keeps growing.