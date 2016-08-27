OUR OPINION: The daily question leads a life of faith

Ninety-one-year-old former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter, 89, laced up their work boots this week to take part in a Habitat for Humanity build in Memphis. They weren’t doing light work; the couple pried nails and raised walls and generally showed they still know their way around a hammer.

The couple has volunteered with the organization since 1983, and the USA Today reports that in that time they’ve helped build almost 4,000 houses. In Memphis, the efforts of the build will benefit residents of the Bearwater neighborhood. The home worked on by the Carters in particular will go to Deven Rucker, a day-care teacher, along with her husband and their two children.

It’s been reported that, as a boy, Carter heard a sermon that asked, “If you were arrested for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?” It’s a question he seems certainly to have taken to heart. This is evidenced not by the size of his legacy as president, but as the multitude of legacies he and his wife will leave when they leave this world.

While many will always see him first and foremost as a president, members of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, will remember him as a devoted leader and Sunday school teacher. Those affected by cancer may remember him as a beacon of hope, after he was diagnosed with melanoma in August of 2015, only to be completely clear of the disease four months later.

Aside from these larger legacies, imagine the thousands of infinitesimal, individual legacies and impressions left on folks who have worked alongside the Carters, even if only for a week on a Habitat build.

Perhaps too often, Christians may see the “tasks” of their faith as a mountain to climb, a thing to be conquered, a job to be done. This isn’t untrue, but it isn’t the whole truth. There will be suffering in this world to the end, and there are plenty of platitudes dealing with this. The inward journey, though, has less to do with quantity. Faith is not a challenge administered by God. It is an invitation to openness. Carter’s faith is a way of life, a daily question of “Lord, what will we do today?” accompanied, of course, with the willingness to simply follow, one step at a time. May we all be so unanimously convicted of being Christians.