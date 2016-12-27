OUR OPINION: Education funding discussions vital to future of our schools

Education – and more specifically how schools in Mississippi receive funding – will undoubtedly be a significant topic of conversation in the upcoming legislative session.

At the center of those discussions will be the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a contentious issue in almost every legislative session since it was fully enacted in 2003.

In the 2017 session, which begins Jan. 3, state leaders are slated to discuss how and if the school funding formula program is changed or even replaced.

The possibility of a new or revised formula was introduced earlier this year when members of the legislative leadership hired New Jersey-based EdBuild to explore the possibility of rewriting MAEP.

Those leaders, namely House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, say their goal with the rewrite effort is to ensure more money is going to classroom instruction and less to administration.

But numerous public school supporters, including many in Northeast Mississippi, worry that since legislators have rarely been able to fully fund MAEP that the current rewrite effort is just an attempt to provide less money to the local school districts, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Bobby Harrison on Monday.

MAEP is underfunded $172 million for the current school year and about $1.8 billion since 2008. It has only been fully funded twice since it was enacted.

Critics say they want a more stable and reliable source of funding, while supporters say the MAEP would do what it’s intended to do if it were consistently fully funded.

The MAEP sets a base student cost by determining the amount of money needed to educate a student in an efficiently run adequate or C-level district.

School districts are supposed to receive that amount of money multiplied by their average daily attendance. Some programs, such as transportation and special education, are funded outside of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Plus, there is a significant school equity component to MAEP, ensuring poorer school districts receive more state funds.

Exact details on how base student cost would be calculated and several other items have yet to be finalized and shared publicly by members of EdBuild or the legislative leadership.

It’s encouraging to hear state leaders say they don’t plan on promoting any plan that would send less money to local school districts and that these rewrite efforts are not a way to help promote the expansion of charter schools and other school choice options.

We hope and expect those state leaders, as well as members of our region’s legislative delegation, to do as they say and fight tooth and nail for our public schools in this upcoming session.

The success of our students can have an incredible ripple effect on so many other facets of our communities. Yet that success can’t begin to happen without properly funded schools that ensure all students have the tools to succeed.