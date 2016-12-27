OUR OPINION: Education funding discussions vital to future of our schools

Opinion

Education – and more specifically how schools in Mississippi receive funding – will undoubtedly be a significant topic of conversation in the upcoming legislative session.

At the center of those discussions will be the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a contentious issue in almost every legislative session since it was fully enacted in 2003.

In the 2017 session, which begins Jan. 3, state leaders are slated to discuss how and if the school funding formula program is changed or even replaced.

The possibility of a new or revised formula was introduced earlier this year when members of the legislative leadership hired New Jersey-based EdBuild to explore the possibility of rewriting MAEP.

Those leaders, namely House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, say their goal with the rewrite effort is to ensure more money is going to classroom instruction and less to administration.

But numerous public school supporters, including many in Northeast Mississippi, worry that since legislators have rarely been able to fully fund MAEP that the current rewrite effort is just an attempt to provide less money to the local school districts, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Bobby Harrison on Monday.

MAEP is underfunded $172 million for the current school year and about $1.8 billion since 2008. It has only been fully funded twice since it was enacted.

Critics say they want a more stable and reliable source of funding, while supporters say the MAEP would do what it’s intended to do if it were consistently fully funded.

The MAEP sets a base student cost by determining the amount of money needed to educate a student in an efficiently run adequate or C-level district.

School districts are supposed to receive that amount of money multiplied by their average daily attendance. Some programs, such as transportation and special education, are funded outside of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Plus, there is a significant school equity component to MAEP, ensuring poorer school districts receive more state funds.

Exact details on how base student cost would be calculated and several other items have yet to be finalized and shared publicly by members of EdBuild or the legislative leadership.

It’s encouraging to hear state leaders say they don’t plan on promoting any plan that would send less money to local school districts and that these rewrite efforts are not a way to help promote the expansion of charter schools and other school choice options.

We hope and expect those state leaders, as well as members of our region’s legislative delegation, to do as they say and fight tooth and nail for our public schools in this upcoming session.

The success of our students can have an incredible ripple effect on so many other facets of our communities. Yet that success can’t begin to happen without properly funded schools that ensure all students have the tools to succeed.

  • DWarren

    In my opinion the discussion regarding funding public schools in Mississippi needs to be broadened to include many more topics than dollars. I question the idea that more tax money automatically results in improved academic performance. Limiting the debate merely to how much more tax monies can be shoveled into the bureaucratic education engine to keep it chugging along graduating students–fifty percent of whom require remediation for post-secondary academics–sounds more like a scam than a wise investment of taxpayer dollars.
    What percentage of the public school budget goes to classroom instruction? What percentage of the budget goes to administrative costs? What is the ratio between classroom teachers and administrators in the public school system?
    Fully funding MAEP will do absolutely nothing to address the kooky pedagogical philosophy behind lowered grading scales where sixty percent is deemed “passing” the curriculum. Nor will more money prevent administrators from requiring classroom teachers to post no grade for a student below a fifty. Nor will more money correct the problem of grade inflation where administrators require classroom teachers to record no grade below a “C” for students. Nor will more money eliminate social promotion–sending a student who is not performing at grade level to the next higher grade. Nor will more money change the culture in which effort trumps mastery of content as the criteria for excellence.
    While Ms Loome of the Parent’s Campaign is enjoying a very lucrative career working to separate Mississippi taxpayers from their tax money, neither she nor her Parent’s Campaign ever discuss the real problems with the public education system. At least, I couldn’t find any discussion of said problems on the group’s webpage. I did find prominently displayed a button icon for donating to the group.
    Where does Ms Loome and the Parent’s Campaign stand on issues like dumbing down the public school curriculum, granting classroom teachers the authority they need to implement classroom discipline, lowered grade scales, social promotion, students being ill-equipped for undergraduate academics, values neutrality, genderless bathrooms and dressing rooms, transforming public schools into social experimentation stations and away from serving as instructional institutions? Since the pool of tax money available from the state’s tax payers is a finite entity, exactly which state departments and programs currently financed by Mississippi are Ms Loome and the Parent’s Campaign recommending to have their budgets cut in order to free up extra funds for public schools?
    I view the legislature’s goal of providing more money specifically targeted for classroom instruction as a logical step toward maintaining public schools as instructional institutions. What reasons can Ms Loome and the Parent’s Campaign put forward to justify allocating money away from classroom instruction that would prove more academically beneficial?
    My old granddaddy always told me that an institution exists to accomplish a clearly specified goal, and a bureaucracy exists only to perpetuate itself. In my opinion Ms Loome and the Parent’s Campaign appear to be more interest in the educational bureaucracy than in an educational institution.