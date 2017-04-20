YOUR OPINION: Elected officials need to be held accountable

Anyone who has read the opinion article from Scott Morris in the April 8, 2017, issue of the Daily Journal, as well as the quarter page ad the following day should have received enough information to get the gist of what is happening in our political world.

It sort of reminds me of the old tune, “I can see clearly now.”

Apparently Morris knows Wicker better than Wicker knows himself. I’ve known Roger Wicker nearly 35 years and had always maintained high respect for him; however, people change and this applies to him as well. During his early years as an attorney, he handled some legal matters for me. Things changed when he entered the political world, and as a Republican senator, it’s quite obvious who he favors. It certainly isn’t the middle class, working poor, seniors or women. Research his voting record.

Wicker’s opinion article appears regularly every Tuesday in the Daily Journal and the one that occurred in the April 11 edition was beyond ridiculous. His comment that Trump supported Freedom of Religion couldn’t be further from the truth.

A petulant child, Trump has alienated our allies, worships a fascist dictator, and definitely does not support our First Amendment.

His attempt to ban Muslims failed miserably; furthermore, he detests the media and has even stated that he wants to see even peaceful protesters arrested. This is all part of our First Amendment.

The ad in the April 9, 2017, issue is self-explanatory. The refusal of Congressmen to meet with their constituents is occurring throughout the country. I have seen several representatives actually run from their constituents. Do they really believe this is a wise decision? I wonder if they realize that 2018 is right around the corner.

Kathy Fealhaber

Tupelo