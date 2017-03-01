OUR OPINION: Entertainment district could benefit Tupelo

Tupelo was given special permission by state lawmakers last year, and the All-America City is taking its time in determining how best to use it.

During its 2016 session, the Mississippi Legislature gave about a dozen cities, including Tupelo, the ability to create outdoor leisure and recreation districts. The so-called “to-go cup” bill was signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant.

The law essentially allows people to consume and carry open cups of alcohol outdoors in public spaces within recreation districts. Doing so had previously been illegal.

Cities specified by the new law must still follow a process before creating such a district. Plans must be approved by the local city council, as well as by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control agency.

One year after the law was passed, Tupelo is still determining the best way to proceed.

Downtown Main Street Association Executive Director Debbie Brangenberg said a task force with representatives of local businesses has been formed and has started to study the issue, as reported by Daily Journal local government reporter Caleb Bedillion.

“We’re taking baby steps,” Brangenberg said.

Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis agreed and said City Hall is happy for the discussion of the matter to be deliberate.

Lewis also suggested the city may consider temporary districts timed to coincide with outdoor festivals or events. Under that path, the outdoor alcohol rules would not be in place all the time.

Brangenberg said it is too early to say how a final proposal will look. She said the task force will examine the plans of other cities – including one being used by the city of Gulfport – for ideas. That research is a good thing, and Tupelo will benefit by learning from the experiences of others.

The leisure and recreation district legislation began from a request to spur business and tourism on the Gulf Coast. Gulfport leaders were particularly eager to create an entertainment district where pedestrians could drink and stroll through its downtown, which was revitalized after Hurricane Katrina and filled with new restaurants and bars, according to the Sun Herald newspaper.

All of the cities in the Gulf Coast counties were included in the original legislation. As it worked its way through the process, other cities – including Hattiesburg, Jackson, Starkville, Holly Springs and Corinth – asked to be included.

Tupelo’s decision to take baby steps is a good thing, especially when it comes to something that needs to be considered from a public safety and quality of life standpoint.

However, Tupelo must also guard against over caution leading to inaction.

At the end of the day, this is something that could benefit our city from a tourism standpoint. Other cities have seen that potential and have jumped on it. We should too.