OUR OPINION: Everyone has role in improving literacy

The stakes on teaching Mississippi students to read by the time they finish third grade have increased in recent years.

In 2013, lawmakers passed the Literacy-Based Promotion Act. It states that third grade students must pass a reading test they take at the end of the year in order to advance to fourth grade. Those who do not pass are given two chances to retake the test, and some students qualify for good-cause exemptions.

Literacy has always been important in Mississippi, and other factors – such as the more demanding Mississippi College and Career Ready standards – are at play.

But the so-called third-grade reading “gate” has certainly contributed to an increased emphasis on the subject in kindergarten to third grade, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

That work begins when students first start school – whether that is in pre-K or kindergarten – as educators begin teaching the fundamentals of reading. Schools begin to use data in those early grades to determine whether or not students are on track. Those who are falling behind receive specialized training with interventionists, who work with them in small groups or even one-on-one.

There is, of course, a downside to doubling down on literacy, as some educators have noted it can take time away from other skills. Kindergartners, for instance, are missing opportunities to learn social skills typically acquired during their first year of school. We encourage creative solutions at the school, district and state levels to ensure these skills don’t get lost.

At the same time, reading and literacy are such a critical component of much of what students will do in school and in life. Acquiring a strong foundation in the lower grades will set them up for later success.

The education adage says that third grade is the point where students shift from learning to read to reading to learn. In other words, so much of what students will be required to learn in upper grades will rely on having good reading and writing skills.

We recognize and salute all of the hard work being done in our classrooms to help our students gain these skills and encourage educators to keep up those efforts, as challenging as they can sometimes be.

We also advocate for the students who do not pass that test and are held back. It is important for special programs to be available to help them get past that hurdle and quickly back on track. The more often a student is held back, the more likely he or she is to drop out later.

And we acknowledge the role that parents and community members can and must play to reach these vital goals. We can all find ways to support students in learning to read.