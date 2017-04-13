OUR OPINION: Fate of ARC impacts communities across region

Fear that funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission might be on the chopping block appears to have subsided, likely bringing about a sigh of relief from many organizations across Northeast Mississippi that receive beneficial funding from the federal agency.

Discussions on the fate of the ARC began last month when President Donald Trump released his budget proposals that included an elimination of the ARC, a 52-year-old federal agency that seeks to create jobs in 420 counties across a 13-state region that includes much of Northeast Mississippi.

The ARC, which has a Mississippi office located in Tupelo, began its work in 1965, part of former Democratic President Lyndon Johnson’s famous “war on poverty.” In the past two years, the agency has spent $175.7 million on 662 projects that it says have created or retained more than 23,670 jobs.

In Mississippi, the ARC approved nearly $14.9 million in funding during the last fiscal year for a wide range of programs, including $120,000 to the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo and $228,118 for improvements to the Tanglefoot Trail.

It approved $1.2 million to the Itawamba Community College Robotic and Precision Manufacturing Technology Expansion, as well as $4.6 million to the Communiversity, a workforce development project in Columbus that will house technology training and education to produce technically competent team members for area manufacturers.

ARC Mississippi officials said last month the organization would receive strong support from governors, senators and congressmen in the 13 states the agency supports.

That appears to be the case, at least in Mississippi, where U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker voiced a belief that the agency can be saved despite the president’s proposed elimination.

Speaking to a group in Jackson earlier this week, the Tupelo Republican said he believes the ARC and other programs that help Mississippi, such as grant programs for small airports, will survive, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Bobby Harrison.

Wicker said that, if a spending level is agreed to by Congress and if ARC is funded within that spending level, “We ought to do that. I think we can.”

Wicker said the president “is right to be concerned” about the deficit and federal spending, but said to curtail spending, entitlements – such as Social Security and Medicare – must be addressed.

“It is a matter of slowing growth, not cutting any of the benefits,” said Wicker, a former state legislator and former U.S. House member who is up for re-election next year.

We’re pleased to hear Mississippi’s congressional delegation standing up for the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Looking through the list of projects ARC has supported throughout Northeast Mississippi is the best way to fully understand the impact the agency has across our region.

We urge other local, state and federal officials to show strong support to this agency now so that communities across our state can continue benefiting from this critical funding.