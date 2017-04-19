OUR OPINION: Final details important for precinct consolidation

Lee County could have fewer voting precincts in the near future.

Circuit clerk Camille Roberts and the county’s election commissioners on Monday unveiled a plan that would reduce the number of voting precincts from 38 to 26.

It was a minor change to a plan Roberts presented to Lee County Supervisors last June that called for the elimination of 13 rather than 12 precincts, as reported by Daily Journal local government reporter Caleb Bedillion.

The reduction is designed to save the county money on multiple fronts.

For one, it would not have to purchase as many ballot scanners when it begins replacing those machines that are placed at each precinct. The current ballot scanners are just more than 20 years old and are increasingly difficult to repair. Roberts said new scanner machines will likely cost $5,000 each.

In addition, reducing the number of precincts also would mean the county would not need to employ as many poll workers on election days, leading to more savings.

Under the plan presented to supervisors on Monday, District 1 would fall from 12 precincts to seven. District 2 would go from seven to five precincts, District 4 from five to four precincts and District 5 from 11 to seven. District 3, which only has three precincts, would see no changes or consolidations.

We support the county in its efforts to be frugal and save taxpayer money. We also urge it to be careful and deliberate as it makes final decisions on which precincts to consolidate.

These efforts should not disenfranchise any voters by leading to significantly longer lines at polling places or greatly increased travel times.

District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy expressed concerns over merging the Palmetto and Old Union precincts in his district into a new precinct that would be located at the Lee County Agri-Center just outside Verona.

Ivy said he supports the overall goal of consolidation but that he believes that particular location is too far away for Palmetto’s voters. He offered an alternative that would move Old Union voters into Palmetto, although election commissioners voiced concerns that Palmetto’s current location has inadequate parking and lighting.

These are the kind of issues that must be weighed carefully as Lee County moves forward with this plan.

District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith and District 5’s Billy Joe Holland both said they would study the list of proposed consolidations in their districts. District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said the current list is an improvement upon the one presented last summer.

Careful review is essential as county leaders work out the final details on a plan that has potential to benefit Lee County. Saving taxpayer money is important, but so is maintaining accessibility for all of the county’s voters.