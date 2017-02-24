OUR OPINION: Focus on dropout prevention valuable

School leaders from across Northeast Mississippi gathered in Tupelo on Wednesday to discuss approaches to ensure more students complete their high school educations.

The 10th-annual Dropout Prevention Summit was hosted by the CREATE Foundation’s Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. As the commission studied data years ago, it realized that the region’s median income levels trailed not only the country but also other parts of the state. So too did the region’s educational attainment numbers – or the percentage of residents who had completed various education levels from high school through college graduate-level degrees.

Thus, it seemed natural for the group to focus its efforts on raising those achievement levels, and the foundation of that is increasing high school graduates and decreasing dropouts.

The Dropout Prevention Summit has become a forum for leaders from different school districts to share with their colleagues ideas that are working on their campuses to keep students enrolled and engaged and on the path to graduation. The idea is that learning from each other can make everyone stronger. Twenty four school districts were represented on Wednesday.

This year’s event focused on curbing absenteeism and improving literacy, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing more than 10 percent of the school year. In Mississippi, that means missing 18 days in a 180-day school year, or about two days a month.

Statistics have shown a strong correlation between chronic absenteeism and dropouts, and schools across the country are beginning to take a harder look at that issue.

We believe this is an important place for schools and communities to focus their efforts. And there is a role for communities to play through mentoring and partnerships with school districts.

Linda Southward from the Mississippi State University Social Science Research Center and Mississippi KIDS COUNT offered a number of possible action plans, including encouraging schools to pay attention to attendance numbers early in the year and from prior years to identify and help at-risk students.

Other ideas include school awareness campaigns, community involvement and using multiple metrics to gauge attendance statistics. She also called for the development of a statewide system to capture the reasons why students are absent.

Other speakers on Wednesday, including Baldwyn Superintendent Jason McKay and Houston Superintendent Tony Cook, described initiatives being undertaken in local schools to provide ideas to attendees.

We believe there is great value in holding a regular Dropout Prevention Summit to keep a sharp focus on an important issue and share new strategies for combating it. We encourage those who attended Wednesday’s event to put the ideas they learned into action.