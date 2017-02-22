OUR OPINION: Funding formula proposal should not be rushed

Legislative efforts to fund public schools for the upcoming budget year hit a snag last week with a surprise announcement by House Speaker Philip Gunn.

Gunn said the House would not pass a bill to fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program before this week’s deadline. Instead, it would wait until an anticipated special session that would also deal with making changes to the state’s school funding formula, as reported by Daily Journal Capitol Bureau chief Bobby Harrison.

Lawmakers are now at the point in the three-month legislative session when they begin passing appropriation bills to fund various aspects of state government. Traditionally, the House has initiated the bill to fund the MAEP, the current formula used by the state to determine how much money each public school district receives. If fully funded, that would be a $2.2 billion appropriation.

However, Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves announced last spring Mississippi should update that formula. They hired New Jersey-based consultant EdBuild to recommend possible changes, and those recommendations were presented in January.

Since then, lawmakers have not released any legislation that would incorporate those recommendations into a new formula. Efforts to pass such a bill in the current session died when Gunn and Reeves opted not to bring proposals up for a vote before a deadline.

While that could mean lawmakers wait until next year to tackle the complex issue, some have expressed hope that they will do so in a special session to be called later this year, perhaps even in the coming weeks.

By not passing an education funding bill now, Gunn increases pressure for a special session to be called. He said it makes sense to couple the funding of the formula with legislation to rewrite it.

We believe this is a mistake.

Work on the new formula should not be rushed in order to be ready for a special session this year. This is a major change that must be done with careful deliberation. Whenever the new formula is proposed, it must be thoughtfully vetted. That includes time for citizens to fully understand how such an important piece of legislation will impact individual districts and for stakeholders to give input. Following that process will ensure a more robust formula.

In the meantime, schools should not be kept in the dark that long about how much funding they will have available next year.

It doesn’t have to be that way. The Senate can still move to fund education to the fullest extent possible and not wait for the issue to get caught up in a special session. Then lawmakers can take their time carefully studying what to do about the long-term funding formula.