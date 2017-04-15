OUR OPINION: God weaves every day toward redemption

This year, Easter falls within the Jewish celebration of Passover, which lasts from the evening of April 10 to the evening of April 18.

You may recall the Passover story from Exodus. Charged by God via a burning bush, Moses pleads with the wishy-washy Egyptian Pharaoh to free the enslaved Jewish people. Ten plagues later, after flies and boils and hail and darkness, God brings a final plague upon Egypt, the death of every first born. In order to distinguish the Jewish people from the Egyptian people, God commands them to paint their door frames with lamb’s blood.

As usual, there are a lot of particulars in God’s instruction. The blood is to come from year-old male sheep or goats “without defect.” They are to be slaughtered at twilight on the fourteenth day of the first month of the Jewish year. God commands the meet be roasted, not raw or boiled, and is to be eaten with bitter herbs and bread made without yeast. God commands the Jews to eat it with their cloaks tucked into your belt, your sandals on your feet and your staff in your hand – “Eat it in haste,” God says. In the morning, there is to be no meat left.

Then, in Exodus 12:14, God says, “This is a day you are to commemorate; for the generations to come you shall celebrate it as a festival to the Lord – a lasting ordinance.”

As so many moments do, the Passover moment and the Easter moment nod to each other across the testimonial divide. The blood of a pure male lamb, of course, predict’s Christ, the lamb of God. This final meal before the 10th plague sounds an awful lot like a last supper, the bitter herbs and yeast-less bread implying, perhaps, it is a meal of purpose, not a meal of enjoyment. God’s words in Exodus 12:14 sound an awful lot like the communion prayer line, “Do this in remembrance of me.” Finally, the meal is to be eaten essentially with suitcases by the door. The 10th plague is the beginning of the journey. Similarly, after the crucifixion and resurrection, the work is only beginning.

More broadly, Passover and Easter are occasions about freedom, one earthly freedom, the other the ultimate freedom of redemption, sacrifice, mercy, grace, life beyond death. The bond between these two holidays shows us that God has not been making this up as he goes. He is weaving every day, every moment, toward redemption.