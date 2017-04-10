OUR OPINION: Good news aplenty last week in region

From athletes across the region competing in the Special Olympics to a vital community organization celebrating a new building and expansion of services, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from across north Mississippi gathered at Tupelo High School, which hosted the event for the first time in years, to compete in the annual regional games. The games, usually held at Pontotoc High School, were moved to Tupelo this year because of construction on Pontotoc’s campus. Athletes competed in an array of track and field events, bocce ball, softball, horseshoes, croquet and basketball. More than 400 athletes from eight counties attended the regional games. Students competing at the regional games can qualify to compete at the state games, which take place in Biloxi at a later date. At the state games, they can qualify for the national competition. We congratulate all the athletes that competed in last week’s games and wish those who advanced to the state level well as they continue representing our region so well.

• Employees of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tupelo hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony of their new building, which has allowed them to expand the services they offer. The center works with child victims of crime and their families across 13 counties in Northeast Mississippi. Forensic interviews uncover details of the crime. The interviews are recorded and can be used as evidence in court cases, instead of making the child relive the trauma on the stand. Originally housed inside the Family Resource Center, moving the CAC from downtown Tupelo into a new building offered not only more space, but also a level of separation and privacy. The new offices are on South Eason Boulevard. The CAC receives the bulk of its funding through the state Department of Health and the Victims of Crime Act, Webb said. Additional funding comes from the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and grants from the E. R. Carpenter Foundation. We thank the Children’s Advocacy Center for the important work it does in communities across our region.

• Visitors to the GumTree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo saw hundreds of pieces of student artwork on display made by Lee County Schools first- through sixth-graders. The art is part of the “Impressions” exhibit at the museum which includes student-made art in a variety of mediums from paint to mixed-media to sculpture. Students got a chance to share and celebrate their work with family and friends last week at a public reception at the museum. There are between 700-800 pieces of student art in the exhibit. Art teachers at each school select strong student work throughout the school year to be displayed at GumTree. “Impressions” began April 1 and will remain at the museum until April 12. We applaud all the students who are showcasing work at the exhibit and thank the GumTree Museum of Art for helping to highlight the creative work being done in our schools.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.