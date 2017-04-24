OUR OPINION: Good news continues throughout the region

From an area high school student being recognized for his volunteer efforts to neighborhood residents hosting a cookout to thank law enforcement officials, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• Students across the region participated in events celebrating Earth Day, which was Friday. In Tupelo, Parkway Elementary School hosted its third “Go Green Day” aimed at encouraging elementary school students to care for the environment by letting them spend the day outside learning how to protect it through art, music and games. This year, Parkway partnered with Tupelo Parks and Recreation, Waste Management, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Mississippi State University Extension Center, Food Corps of Mississippi and Tupelo Public Works for the event. Parkway students rotated through several activity stations in the park, each centered around the three “Rs” – reduce, reuse and recycle. We hope students across the region learned some valuable lessons regarding the environment and, hopefully, had some fun doing it during Earth Day.

• Members of the Villages Neighborhood Association sponsored a cookout to give thanks to area firefighters, police and sheriff’s office officials. The first responders enjoyed grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, side items and dessert. The neighborhood officials went around to all 165 homeowners in the neighborhood seeking donations to help put on the event, which they said wanted to host to say “Thank you” to those that wear the uniform in our community. The Tupelo Police Department, the Tupelo Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office all had uniformed officers show up. Some officers had to get to-go plates. Two fire crews were called out to emergencies. We thank these residents for spending their time, money and energy to give back to those who protect us day in and day out.

• An Oxford High School student was named one of Mississippi’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 for leading an effort to improve a scenic hiking trail between the Ole Miss University Museum and the historic home of William Faulkner. Luke Kelly, a junior at OHS, was awarded the designation by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. As a state honoree, Kelly will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where he will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events. During the trip to the nation’s capital, 10 students will be named national top youth volunteers of 2017. Kelly was nominated for the award by the Lafayette County 4-H Club. We congratulate Kelly for receiving such a prestigious honor.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.