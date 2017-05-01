OUR OPINION: Good news keeps on coming throughout region

From high school seniors showcasing community service projects to a unique partnership aimed at helping residents get engaged with their community, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• Tupelo High School students showcased their senior projects to the community. The projects are part of a 14-year tradition at THS that has senior students completing community service projects as part of their English classes. The senior projects are done in groups, and students must demonstrate skills that they’ve learned and complete a certain number of community service hours in the process. The projects, according to THS teachers, are intended to help prepare students for their futures by combining skills such as collaboration and critical thinking with service. This year, one group chose to bring to light the issue of distracted driving while another group spent time with the Challengers League, a swim team for people with special needs. We applaud the efforts of THS and its staff to continue these types of service-oriented projects and thank all the students who put in time to complete their projects.

• Nearly a dozen young men at the Tupelo Police Athletic League will have a leg up when looking for summer jobs thanks to a special class given last week aimed at helping develop their interview skills. Tupelo Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Avery started teaching the interview class years ago to firemen as a way to prepare for promotion interviews. During the recession, the class was offered to citizens with more than 80 people showing up at times. Avery tailored the seminar for the high school students who will be looking for jobs or internships. There were the standard tips of dress properly, sit up straight, be positive. But Avery also added things that apply in a modern workplace. We thank the organization for helping offer such valuable information to young people in our community.

• Toyota Mississippi, the National Center for Families Learning and the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi unveiled last week the Toyota Family Learning program, a two-generation model that focuses on offering a solution to the educational challenges facing low-income and ethnically diverse families. The program will help empower parents and caregivers, as well as their children, to become engaged in their schools and communities. Families spend time throughout the week learning together, gaining skills to help their children succeed in and outside the classroom. Parents also build several important skills, including technology, language, literacy and job skills. This partnership represents another great opportunity to help residents get engaged in their communities.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.