OUR OPINION: Good news rings true throughout region

• A local support group is continuing to give back to law enforcement officials throughout the region. The Wives of Warriors support group was formed three years ago and began organizing the annual Blessed are the Peacemakers run through downtown Tupelo. More than 400 runners registered for the run last year. The funds are being used to purchase protective body armor to officers across the region. This year, nearly three dozen officers will receive a bullet proof vest. The vests cost around $750 each and many smaller departments can’t afford to buy new vests or replace the vests that are out of date. The protective vests have a life span of around five years. The group donated one vest to 28 police departments and sheriff’s offices from Lowndes County to Union County to Tishomingo County. The other seven vests were allocated among the departments that helped with the run. We thank the group for continuing to help law enforcement officers across the region.

• A Pontotoc family received a new home thanks to the Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity and many hours of volunteer labor. A dedication ceremony was hosted at the recently completed home on Unity Drive in Pontotoc for LaTonya White and her four children. Habitat Director Danny Park said the new home was made possible primarily through the support of the Toyota Motor Company, Briggs Equipment Company and the United Way. Park said further assistance was provided by the city of Pontotoc and Pontotoc County. Over the past year, 132 individuals provided 1,867 hours of volunteer labor to construct the house, according to Park. The Unity Drive house is among the 41 homes dedicated over the past 26 years by the Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity. We thank all those who participated in the build and hope the White family enjoy their new home.

• Volunteers with the Tupelo based nonprofit Eight Days of Hope are continuing efforts to help those devastated by the three tornadoes that ripped through eight counties in southern Mississippi last month. Nearly 1,400 homes were left damaged and 1,000 homes lost power. Four people were confirmed dead, while 60 people suffered injuries. The organization began asking for volunteers online Jan. 23 for the rapid response team. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. So far, there are currently 300 workers signed up from 22 different states. The organization opened work Jan. 27 and plans to continue the effort through Feb. 17 or later. The group set up eight sites with equipment where volunteers will clear trees, tarp roofs and clean up debris. The only cost volunteers have to pay is travel. Eight Days of Hope provides workers with free food and lodging during their stay at the site. For those looking to volunteer or donate to the cause, you can visit Eight Days of Hope’s website at www.eightdaysofhope.com/donate. We thank all those who have volunteered and encourage others to help – financially or through volunteering – those devastated by the storms.

