OUR OPINION: Good news rings true throughout region

From the 30th birthday of a community institution to the announcement of a new health and wellness project, there was plenty of great news last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at highlights from last week:

• The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital celebrated its 30th birthday last week. For 30 years, the hospital on Eason Boulevard has been welcoming babies into the world and caring for women’s health care. When doctors and staff moved into what was then called the Women’s Health Center on Aug. 1, 1986, maternity services took a huge step forward for our community. And over the past 30 years, the Women’s Hospital has seen renovations, expansions and tremendous growth in medical technology for women and newborns. The Women’s Hospital was built with private labor and delivery rooms, private postpartum rooms, expanded nurseries, surgical suites and a wing dedicated to gynecological surgery patients. Hospital officials say the Women’s Hospital was and still is one of only a few freestanding hospitals for women. The Women’s Hospital and all other NMMC facilities are true assets to our community, and we celebrate their continued success.

• The town of Walnut has announced a new project that includes the creation of a public exercise facility as part of an ongoing health initiative. The town is renovating an existing building to create a public exercise facility. The project comes as part of a wellness initiative that began in August 2013 with the creation of a Health and Wellness Committee. Last year, Walnut was selected “Mississippi’s Healthiest Hometown” by the foundation and was awarded a $50,000 grant to use towards health and wellness initiatives. That grant has been combined with a grant from Terry and Linda Abby and from a large contribution by Waste Connections to raise more than $335,000 for the project. The building, located at 130 Smith Drive, will be modernized to meet current building codes and will include a new sidewalk connecting the facility to the walking track. The new space will feature an exercise facility designed to address the needs of the Walnut community with installation of cardiovascular equipment and machines for strength and endurance training. Equipment will be obtained with funding from BCBS foundation and the building itself will be purchased and renovated with funding from Waste Connections and the Abby family. We applaud the efforts of Walnut and its residents to create programs and facilities to improve the health of its citizens.

• Veterans and community members gathered to dedicate American Legion Post 49’s new building. The original was destroyed by a tornado that tore through Tupelo on April 28, 2014. Mike Pettigrew, post commander, recalled getting word of the destruction, then driving as far as he could before walking the last mile. The event was an opportunity to take stock in progress made and prayers answered over the past two years. The organization thanked all those who helped in the rebuilding of the facility and gave out plaques to two organizations – Eight Days of Hope and Century Construction – that stood above the rest. The American Legion is an important part of our community, and we’re glad that so many stepped up to help in the rebuilding process following the tornado’s damage.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.