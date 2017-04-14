OUR OPINION: Grant funding provides safer path to schools

A recently completed project has made it safer for some Tupelo students to travel to and from school each day.

A ceremony hosted Wednesday noted the completion of a new sidewalk project that connects Hancock Park and Thomas Street Elementary School, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent. The work was largely funded by the Safe Routes to School grant program.

Safe Routes to School is a federally funded grant program that aims to increase accessibility for children who walk and ride their bikes to and from school. Funds are distributed in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The new sidewalks travel along Bryan and Monument drives to connect the school with the park. A previous project connected the park to Pierce Street Elementary and Tupelo Middle School.

Those sidewalks along Ida Street also received funds from a Safe Routes to School grant.

The new sidewalks were years in the making and helped meet an important need.

A large number of children live near Hancock Park and walk to Thomas Street, Pierce Street and Tupelo Middle schools each year. Before the new paths were completed, those children often walked along roads that were congested with cars carrying students to and from those campuses.

For many years, residents called for sidewalks to be constructed along that route. The federal grants made that possible.

The City of Tupelo had to pay about $420,898 for the sidewalks along Bryan and Monument Drives, or 20 percent of the cost. Safe Routes funded the rest.

The national program emerged from many grassroots efforts taking place across the country. In July 2005, Congress passed federal legislation that established a National Safe Routes to School program to improve safety on walking and bicycling routes to school and to encourage families to travel between home and school using those modes.

Federal funds were distributed to states based on student enrollment, with no state receiving less than $1 million per year.

The program had apportioned nearly $1.15 billion to states as of Sept. 30, 2012, and a number of Northeast Mississippi schools and districts have been beneficiaries of that funding.

The program has also hosted a Walk to School Day each year, and many of our local schools have participated in it.

According to statistics from Safe Routes to School, the number of students walking to and from school nationally has increased significantly between 2007-08 and 2014. It has gone from 11.9 percent to 15.2 percent in the mornings and from 15.2 percent to 18.4 percent in the afternoons.

The new sidewalks benefit Tupelo by making a potentially dangerous situation much safer. They will also be available for all of the area’s residents, promoting physical fitness and increasing the livability of the neighborhood.