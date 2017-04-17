YOUR OPINION: Health care plan needs more explanation

This is an open letter to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker concerning his “editorial” that appeared in the Daily Journal on March 27.

Sen. Wicker, you wrote of the “damage left by Obamacare”, “exchanges are crashing”, etc. Sir, you and the rest of the Republicans did all you could to sabotage the law. Sen. Marco Rubio pushed through a provision to dismantle the risk corridors, which you voted for. Your pal the governor would not allow Medicaid expansion in Mississippi. You could do so much for the state with very poor, very unhealthy and with a very high rate of infant mortality. But I fear you are too partisan and owned by the American Legislative Exchange Council and lobbyists.

You quote the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget as projecting that Trumpcare would lead to $2 trillion in savings over the next two decades. What’s good about that? That’s $2 trilllion in medical bills that Americans will have to pay. So the goal of Trumpcare is to save money (in tax cuts for among others, CEOs of insurance companies) and not to provide affordable healthcare. One look at the board of directors of the Committee above tells me all I need to know. The board includes Erskine Bowles and Alan Simpson. Simpson said something to the effect that “The baby-boomer generation is the biggest bunch of moochers we have ever seen.” How many of your readers does that include? Simpson and Bowles would like to turn Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veteran’s benefits over to Wall Street. And you choose to quote them over the Congressional Budget Office.

Senator, I will see you at the Town Hall Meeting in Oxford on April 18, if you dare to show up. I would like you to explain your health care plan as compared to the health care plan you propose to impose on the hard working people of Mississippi as you vote to replace the Affordable Care Act.

So keep on accepting dark money and campaign contributions from insurance companies and big pharma, and keep voting for repeal and replace, even though you know it is not good for the people of Mississippi. I know what that makes you, senator, and you know it too. By the way – I would go to jail if I sold my vote.

Billy Wilemon, Jr

Aberdeen