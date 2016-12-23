OUR OPINION: Inauguration trip would be memorable for band members

The Tupelo High School Band has undertaken an ambitious, yet not unreasonable, goal of raising nearly $100,000 to travel to Washington, D.C., to march at the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

Members of the THS Band Booster club gathered this week to discuss potential fundraising opportunities after learning the band had been selected to attend the inauguration following an application and selection process.

The THS band will be the only band from Mississippi to march at the inauguration if they are able to make the trip.

This would be the first time the band has traveled to a presidential inauguration since 1989 when the THS band performed at the ceremony for President George H.W. Bush.

For that trip, the band had to raise $45,000 to go, according to stories from the Daily Journal at the time.

The band hosted a benefit concert and a radiothon, along with taking donations from various area organizations and residents to make the trip.

After a three-hour delay, the more than 100 band members began their march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., for the ceremony, according to a story in the Jan. 21, 1989, edition of the Journal.

The THS band was the only Mississippi band to perform in that parade and was one of 200 marching units to participate in the event.

This time around, the current band needs a good bit more in funding to make the trip in order for the entire 150-member squad to go.

Charter buses will cost $10,000 each, and the band will need four of them.

While the itinerary hasn’t been set in stone, the band is expected to leave on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The inauguration is on Jan. 20, and the band would return the next day. At least a two-night stay would be needed, and the expense for that many people adds up, even if they pack six in a room, according to booster club leaders.

The band has a short timeline to raise the money. A gofundme.com account has been set up, and donations are being accepted at the CREATE Foundation. Checks can be made payable to Tupelo High School Band Project, 213 Main St. #100, Tupelo, MS 38804. Residents can also donate through CREATE online by going to createfoundation.com and selecting the “make a donation” option in the top right and then selecting “THS Band Boosters” from the list of organizations.

Band boosters will be spreading the word throughout the community to solicit donations, and several fundraising ideas were brought up at this week’s meeting.

Another meeting for band parents and students, as well as any interested community members, is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the band hall.

At the end of the day, the opportunity for THS students to travel and participate in a presidential inauguration is too significant to pass up.

Regardless of party affiliation or political viewpoints, our community should do whatever it can to raise the funds to make this trip a reality for these students.

It will undoubtedly be an experience they cherish forever and a memory they can be proud of as Tupeloans, Mississippians and Americans.