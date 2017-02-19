OUR OPINION: Innovative education models key to student success

Two Northeast Mississippi school districts received state approval last week to begin using innovative education methods in the classroom, a true testament to this region’s commitment to providing the best form of public education available to students.

The Baldwyn and Booneville school districts will team up as a “District of Innovation” in order to share resources designed to maximize learning opportunities for students.

Legislation passed in 2015 allows districts to apply for District of Innovation status, which enables them to request exemptions from state regulations to achieve performance targets.

Baldwyn and Booneville will collaborate on the “Building Bridges” program, which will enable students to access specialized courses in both districts, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Emma Crawford Kent.

Baldwyn will provide students the opportunity to take career and technical courses and earn industry certification in industrial maintenance or furniture manufacturing.

Booneville will offer students the opportunity to take online Advanced Placement courses taught by Booneville High School teachers who have AP certifications.

Shared classes will be available to students starting in the fall of the 2017-18 school year.

Leaders from both districts believe the designation will allow students from both districts to be prepared for their futures.

The Booneville School District has continued to stand out among districts in the region and state.

The district was one of 14 in Mississippi to receive an “A” rating in the A through F accountability rankings released last year by the Mississippi Department of Education.

And now Booneville, along with Baldwyn, will join only a few districts across the state to be labeled as a District of Innovation.

Mississippi’s other Districts of Innovation include Corinth, Gulfport and Vicksburg-Warren, which earned the designation in 2016.

The Grenada School District’s application was also approved last week.

The Corinth School District led the way last year by becoming the first public school district in Northeast Mississippi to achieve the designation.

It’s plan, called “Forward First,” builds on the district’s eMerge initiative, which introduced the Cambridge International Program and partnered with Alcorn and Prentiss county schools in the creation of an Early Learning Collaborative for pre-kindergarten-aged children.

For Northeast Mississippi to have two of the state’s five District of Innovation designations solidifies our region’s commitment to public education.

Administrators and educators in this region who consistently think outside of the box to bring our students new and innovative education practices deserve enormous credit.

Their hard work and dedication to expand the education model is key to ensuring our students continue to succeed in life.