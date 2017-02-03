OUR OPINION: Internet sales bill deserves greater discussion

An opportunity to level the playing field even further for local businesses and help bankroll needed infrastructure projects has evidently stalled in the Mississippi House.

Legislation passed the House this week that would enforce sales tax collections for items sold over the internet and would use the revenue generated from the tax for road and bridge needs, both on the state level and for counties and municipalities.

The bill was held on a motion to reconsider, delaying its immediate transfer to the Senate, and efforts to remove the hold on Thursday were blocked.

Those voting not to release the bill included both conservative Republicans and many Democrats. Many of the Republicans said they view the legislation as a new tax, and they oppose all tax increases. Many of the Democrats said they oppose the tax that will impact average Mississippians at a time when there have been multiple tax cuts for businesses, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Bobby Harrison.

But House Ways and Means Vice Chair Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, argued the legislation does not impose a new tax.

Current law requires people who purchase items online or through other remote venues, such as catalog sales or on television networks, to pay the 7 percent use tax on the purchase if the retailer does not collect it.

Under current law, however, the tax is difficult to collect. But Lamar claims it is “criminal tax evasion” that people are not paying the tax when they file their state income tax returns.

Through the years, many online retailers and other remote retailers have not collected the tax because of a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying states could not force retailers to collect the tax if the business does not have a “brick and mortar” presence in the state.

Various efforts are being made to force the Supreme Court to revisit the issue by passing laws requiring them to collect the tax. In addition, online retail giant Amazon has agreed to start collecting the tax this month in Mississippi. It is also collecting the tax in other states.

The topic garnered even more discussion after a study was released by the Institutions of Higher Learning last week estimating that collecting all the use tax owed to Mississippi could produce between $106 million and $123 million annually in new revenue.

In a time when our state is facing sluggish revenue collections and crumbling infrastructure, those numbers are nothing to balk at.

We encourage lawmakers to have more open and transparent debate regarding this legislation that would seemingly collect revenue that should have already been in the state coffers.