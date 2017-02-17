OUR OPINION: Le Bonheur’s move will allow for expanded services

Northeast Mississippi children needing specialized outpatient care soon will be able to receive it in a larger and newer facility.

Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center recently announced it will move its Tupelo outpatient clinic to a larger space this spring, as reported by Daily Journal health reporter Michaela Gibson Morris.

The Memphis-based children’s hospital has long been invested in Northeast Mississippi. It has had a presence in Tupelo for 30 years, beginning when its cardiologists would travel to North Mississippi Medical Center to see infants born with heart defects.

That expanded nearly 10 years ago when Le Bonheur partnered with NMMC to open its first outpatient clinic in 2008 in the Med-Serve building behind the hospital. It will be moving from there to the new location.

The new 12,000-square-foot clinic will be located in the old Hancock Fabrics store in Tupelo Commons near The Mall at Barnes Crossing. It will give new life to a facility that has been vacant since the store went out of business last spring.

NMMC officials said no decision has yet been made about how to use the former Med-Serve Building after Le Bonheur relocates.

Le Bonheur will double its space in the new facility, which is slated to open by April 1. That will allow it to offer more services in Tupelo.

Currently, Le Bonheur’s clinic offers pediatric specialists in neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, surgery and neurosurgery.

The expansion will allow it to add pediatric nephrology, allergy and orthopedic specialists. It also will have a telehealth connection with the specialists in Memphis.

The facility will feature 19 exam rooms and a variety of diagnostic services – including lab, x-ray, ECHO, EEG and pulmonary function testing. The hospital will invest between $6 million and $7 million in the facility.

The partnership between NMMC and Le Bonheur through the years has allowed the children’s hospital to expand its footprint in North Mississippi. That has saved many Northeast Mississippi families from having to travel to Memphis for a number a specialized outpatient pediatric needs.

We hope that partnership continues after Le Bonheur moves into its new facility.

Le Bonheur offers an important service to the region by having a presence in Tupelo, and we look forward to them being able to expand upon that in the years to come.