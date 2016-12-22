OUR OPINION: Live streaming option worth exploring

Tupelo leaders have a unique opportunity regarding the broadcasting of City Council meetings to explore how to better utilize technology to involve even more residents with local government.

City officials are exploring the option of using the internet to live stream council meetings as a means of increasing the accessibility of public deliberations by elected officials.

That comes on the heels of telecommunications company Comcast telling the city it would no longer split the cost of airing Tupelo City Council meetings and Planning Commission meetings on cable for local viewers.

Tupelo and Comcast each currently pay $900 per month to local company Premium Productions, which provides the equipment and labor needed to televise council and commission meetings.

But in the course of negotiations over a new franchise agreement with the city, Comcast determined it would no longer pay its share of the cost to air the meetings. Comcast officials said they believed the company was still making a contribution toward the broadcasts by providing the channel for the city to use, a model the company apparently follows in most other communities.

On a trial basis, Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration has launched an experiment to determine whether the twice-monthly City Council meetings should be available for live viewing over the internet.

Both of the council’s December meetings were streamed and automatically archived on the city’s primary Facebook page.

City leaders have said the possibility of live streaming meetings over the internet would be in addition to the television broadcasting not as a replacement.

That’s a wise approach to take for now as the technical and planning details of the live streaming technology are worked out.

The need to keep residents involved and knowledgeable of municipal proceedings such as council meetings is absolutely vital to maintaining an open and transparent government.

Municipalities have a great opportunity to utilize evolving technology and offer an even easier way for residents to stay involved with local government.

The growing number of Facebook users, which totaled 1.79 billion as of the third quarter of 2016, means that the council meetings will have a broad viewing audience by both a younger audience and an older demographic that is using the social media platform more and more.

The live streaming of council meetings could be an opportunity for the city to take a step into the digital age and hopefully expose even more residents to the inner workings of local government.