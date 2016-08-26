OUR OPINION: MDE offers information at regional meetings

Changing federal laws and policies impact public education nationwide. They also don’t exempt Mississippi from anything for which other states will be held accountable.

Because the new law, called ESSA, replaces the venerable No Child Left Behind Act, understanding it is essential.

ESSA stands for Every Student Succeeds Act. The Mississippi Department of Education has set a series of public meetings, including two in Tupelo on Sept. 22, to provide forums for parents and others to hear information and ask questions of MDE officials about ESSA.

The department seeks input from the pubic school community about how Mississippi should adapt to the new federal law.

MDE must develop a plan to comply with ESSA, and every constituent of the public school system has a stake in deciding how that can be accomplished.

Each state must meet requirements related to accountability, school quality, measures of student success, school and district report cards, teacher and leader quality and school improvement strategies.

Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said, “We want to hear from a variety of stakeholders, including educators, parents, students, businesses and community organizations. We will use this feedback as we prepare a comprehensive state plan to submit to the U.S. Department of Education.”

ESSA is the latest version of the main K-12 law; it maintains a longstanding commitment to equal opportunity for all students.

Many people across the country will be delighted to hear that one aim is to scale back the hands-on federal role in elementary and secondary education found in the NCLB legislation.

Representatives from the MDE will tour the state hosting two meetings in Meridian, Natchez, Cleveland, Tupelo, Gulfport, Jackson and Hernando. Meetings in each city will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The selected cities not only provide regional diversity but a mix of demographic factors like school system racial ratios, adequacy of financial resources, enrollment size and longer-term academic achievement.

The new law includes performance targets and school ratings that are state-driven and with multiple measures. Accountability interventions become more state-led with special emphasis on schools in the bottom 5 percent of performance. Both those provisions had strong bipartisan support.

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and Sen. Roger Wicker supported ESSA as passed, along with 85 other senators in both parties. U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly also voted for ESSA.

The House and Senate both passed the act by huge bipartisan margins, a strong sign of high expectations.