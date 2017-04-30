OUR OPINION: Municipal elections at core of democracy

All politics may be local, but you can’t get much more local than the elections that will be taking place this week.

Municipalities across the state will hold party primaries on Tuesday as they begin the process of selecting mayors, city council members/aldermen and perhaps other elected city positions, such as police chiefs.

It is an important time for citizens to give their input on one of the most basic levels of democracy. This is where candidates have much more personal contact with constituents, and the issues being debated are more intimate – paving of your street, providing more recreational activities or promoting locally owned businesses.

In general, Tuesday’s elections will feature Republican and Democratic primaries for the various seats. If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will advance to a May 16 runoff.

The general election will then be held on June 6, featuring Republican and Democratic primary winners, as well as independent candidates.

Various cities and towns have their own quirks. For instance, in some of them, all candidates run as one party or as independent candidates in order to cut down on the costs of holding multiple elections.

According to Mississippi law, voters can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic party primary on Tuesday. It doesn’t matter which party someone may generally favor. The catch is voters can not vote in both primaries. That means you can not vote in a Democratic primary for mayor and a Republican primary for city council.

Tupelo will have three contested races on Tuesday, including an election that will determine the city’s mayor for the next four years.

Incumbent Jason Shelton faces a challenge from political newcomer Candice Knowles in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Since there is no Republican in the race, the primary winner will assume the office.

Voters in Ward 2 also choose their city council member on Tuesday, as that race only features two Republicans – incumbent Lynn Bryan and challenger Phillip Thomason – and no Democratic candidates.

Tuesday’s other contested race is in Ward 4, where incumbent Nettie Davis and challengers Tommy “Jake” Ruff and Gregory Humphrey will meet in the Democratic primary. The winner will be opposed by Republican Henry Daniels in June.

In that general election, races in Wards 3, 5 and 6 also will be contested.

Once again, Journal Inc. is your best source for election coverage. Check the Daily Journal, DJournal.com and our sister publications throughout the region for election previews, results and in-depth articles. Right now, DJournal.com features video forums for each of the three contested Tupelo primary races.

So remember to vote and make your voice heard. And let us keep you informed.