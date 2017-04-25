OUR OPINION: New TPSD initiative teaches critical skills

Tupelo School District students soon will have greater exposure to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

District officials are planning to roll out a new STEM initiative when the upcoming school year begins in August, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent. Superintendent Gearl Loden presented more details on the initiative while speaking at Friday’s Kiwanis Club meeting.

Implementation includes hands-on materials, a redesigned college and career curriculum in the middle school grades and lots of training for teachers.

Students in kindergarten to sixth-grade will begin using Full Option Science System kits – teaching and learning materials designed to provide multiple, hands-on exposures to science concepts.

Meanwhile, the district received permission from the Mississippi Department of Education to revamp the middle school curriculum to align with the STEM initiative. The changes will involve the Information and Communication Technology classes currently taken by seventh- and eighth-graders.

Now, students will focus on a different STEM career pathway each nine weeks. Pathways include computer science, engineering and banking/ finance, and the district is also working to develop a healthcare component that may be added later.

As part of the program, middle school students also will take annual field trips to area universities and community colleges to learn about the academics offered at the schools.

In terms of training, teachers will work with FOSS representatives to learn how to best use the new kits in their classrooms. Several other teachers will spend part of their summer at the University of California at Berkeley to study STEM and work with the university’s state-of-the-art robotics systems.

Often, teachers who have not had much training in STEM skills feel intimidated to bring them into their classrooms; these materials and trainings will help overcome that.

There has been a growing national focus on improving STEM education. Leaders argue the country needs more students trained in such skills so they can one day develop the technological advances that keep the United States competitive on the global stage. Particular emphasis has been placed on getting more women and minorities into STEM fields, where they tend to be underrepresented.

We applaud the Tupelo School District for taking an innovative approach to meet these needs. The increased hands-on exposure in the elementary grades will help engage students across all subgroups, exposing them to new topics and perhaps sparking interests that did not previously exist.

That will be fine-tuned by a middle school curriculum that shows these students career possibilities and the higher education pathways to get there.

Through all of its components, the initiative should better prepare students for today’s world and help them learn the skills that are in demand in our current global economy.