OUR OPINION: No shortage of good news last week

From police officers and businesses donating to children in need to a group of hip-hop artists giving back to the community, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• After going out of his way to give back to children in need, a Verona policeman’s effort to give bikes to less-fortunate children grew even greater. Officer Jermandy Jackson hosted a party last week at the Verona Fire Department for around 30 children and gave away six bicycles. After reading of Jackson’s efforts in the Daily Journal, employees of two area businesses – Byrne Zizzi CPA and Outback Steak House – chipped in to help give away even more bicycles. Byrne Zizzi CPA employees went to Academy Sports to buy 12 more bikes. The store’s generous offer to give them a 10-percent discount on the purchases allowed the employees to purchase two more bikes. Outback employees donated another five bicycles. Jackson was thrilled with the additional donations and knew the children who weren’t able to receive a bicycle in the first round of donations would be ecstatic. We thank Jackson and the employees of those area businesses who helped make Christmas that much more memorable for children in need.

• Tupelo’s own hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, brothers Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown, and their friends spent an afternoon co-hosting a workshop to teach local kids about the music industry. The Tupelo natives were in town to perform at Sremmfest at the BancorpSouth Arena. But before they took the stage, they teamed up with Los Angeles-based DJ Asha Holland or “DJ Oshkosh,” to host a “Dreamers Creative Youth Workshop.” Holland, who is signed to the same label as Rae Sremmurd and helped the band with their first tour, said the workshop is a project she has been working on developing in LA to show young men and women the types of skills used in the music industry. This includes things like sound engineering, producing, photography and videography and graphic design. The brothers also took time that same afternoon to give away toys to children at Gumtree Park. We appreciate the brothers coming back to Tupelo to host their concert, but thank them even more for giving back to our community’s young people.

• Five days before Christmas, the St. James Catholic Church youth group decided to visit residents at Traceway Retirement Community for an afternoon of Christmas caroling and baked goods. Two years ago, St. James started a ministry at Traceway, so they wanted to continue lifting spirits on last week during the holiday season. Lucy Vaughn and Rosemary Harkins, both 12, prepared for three weeks to sing the classic Christmas songs like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells. Pat Henson, program director at Traceway, said the Christmas programs always lift the spirits of the residents. We thank the youth group for spending their time with the residents at Traceway and spreading a little holiday cheer.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.