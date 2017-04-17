OUR OPINION: No shortage of good news last week

From a dedicated parent being recognized for her hard work to a local family receiving their dream home, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• A Parkway Elementary School parent was named the Tupelo Public School District’s 2017 Parent of the Year for her significant contributions to that school and the district. Karmel Davis, whose son Bryan is a first-grade student at Parkway, received the distinction last week and became only the second parent from Parkway to be awarded the designation. Davis is incoming president of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and community advisory board. She is also a member of the school district’s community advisory board. In addition to her roles in those organizations, Davis frequently volunteers to chaperone field trips, fundraise and help with school activities. She also volunteers at Little Angels Learning Center, a daycare in Tupelo. Parents like Davis, and so many more throughout the district, are a key piece of the puzzle to making great schools and a great community. We congratulate Davis on receiving the designation.

• A local family received their dream home thanks to the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, a local furniture company and a number of volunteers. Corey Crayton was given the keys to her new home, which was built by Habitat and funded by HomeStretch Furniture. Crayton partnered with the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity three years ago and patiently waited as her house slowly took shape on a shady lot on Nanney Drive. Crayton, her daughter and grandson will be moving into the three-bedroom house in the coming weeks. Habitat partners with residents and volunteers to build decent, affordable houses. In exchange for the house and a 20-year no-interest mortgage, the partners are required to put in 300 sweat equity hours. That requires them to work on other people’s houses, before their home is ever started. We hope the Crayton family enjoys their new home and thank Habitat and HomeStretch for making the endeavor.

• A Belden native became one of only 62 students in the United States to be awarded the nation’s most prestigious scholarship for public service. Noah Barbieri, a junior at Millsaps College, was recently named a Truman Scholar, and he’s only the second student in the college’s history to receive the designation. Recipients of the Truman Scholarship receive $30,000 toward graduate school and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service leadership. An economics, mathematics and philosophy major, Barbieri is scheduled to graduate from Millsaps in May 2018. He plans to pursue a doctorate degree in economics with the support provided by the Truman Scholarship. We congratulate Barbieri for receiving the prestigious award and thank him for representing Northeast Mississippi so well on the state and national level.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.