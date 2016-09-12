OUR OPINION: No shortage of good news last week

From a school fundraiser that encourages reading to a swimming exercise program exclusively for veterans, there was plenty of great news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Before we prepare for the week ahead, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from last week:

• Rankin Elementary School students visited with some four-legged friends as part of the school’s September PTO fundraiser. Throughout the month of September, students have participated in a read-a-thon to raise money. Each student has a weekly reading goal to read two books. Parents and others can then pledge money based on how many books a student reads. If they meet their goal, they are rewarded on Fridays. This week’s reward was to spend time with three service dogs – Katie, an Australian Shepherd, Lisa, a Japanese Chin and Simon, a Schnauzer. Students spent time playing with the dogs and reading to them in small groups. PTO leaders said the group wanted to find an alternative fundraiser for students to participate in this year instead of the traditional cookie dough or wrapping paper sales. The read-a-thon is unique in that all students can participate, regardless of whether or not they raise money. We applaud the parents and school officials who came up with this idea to get even more children in our schools interested and excited about reading.

• A new swimming exercise program exclusively for veterans called AQUA VETS launched last week with great first response. The idea came from Tom Murry, a water safety instructor at the Tupelo Aquatic Center and U.S. Navy veteran. As he got older, the aches and pains started taking over his body. He began low-impact exercises at the aquatic center, and joined as a part-time staff member in January. He met with aquatic center officials about creating the program to benefit area veterans who Murry says will benefit from what the water has to offer in terms of exercise that is low impact. Murry wanted to create a community of veterans that takes pride in its past service. With the active and growing water exercise programs at TAC, he felt it would be a natural extension to reach out to them. The Tupelo VA Clinic expressed support and began referring veterans to the program. We thank Murry for thinking of this program and the city officials who gave it the green light.

• All Saints’ Episcopal Church’s Saints’ Brew was recently awarded with the 2016 Curtis E. Coker Access to Justice Award from the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. Two years ago, Kay Trapp and Dinetia Newman set out to provide free legal consultations for guests who came for breakfast through the church’s ministry. Over biscuits and coffee in the parish hall, Trapp, a retired lawyer, and Newman, a lawyer with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings law firm, answered questions from those in need about child custody, divorce, name changes and driver’s licenses. Now, the program is getting statewide recognition. The award, which is presented annually, recognizes “outstanding pro bono legal services.” The legal clinics are hosted four times a year and offer a variety of legal services all at no cost. The next legal clinic, which takes place in the parish hall at All Saints’ Episocpal Church, will be on Sept. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. We applaud the efforts of Trapp, Newman and everyone else involved in this program for providing a beneficial service to our community.

Those are just a few of the great things that took place in our community last week, but we know there will be plenty more to share with you next week.