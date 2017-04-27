OUR OPINION: Parents play key role in success of students, districts

The success of a school district and its students relies on a number of different pieces of a puzzle all coming together.

One of the most critical pieces of that puzzle, you’ll often hear stated from those in the education community, is the role of the parent.

Besides having the best teachers in the classroom, top-notch faculty at the school and safe facilities, it’s the support students receive at home once they leave school that can make all the difference in the world.

Administrators will tell you that their top goal is to make sure each student receives the best education and experience they can possibly provide during the time a student is at school. But once that student leaves school, the hope is always that a parent, grandparent or other guardian will pick up where the teachers left off and continue those lessons – in whatever way possible – at home. Even if it’s simply reading a book together, that round-the-clock development can be critical to the future success of a student in the classroom.

That’s why the role of a parent is so vital and why we salute those parents who have been recognized as doing an exceptional job in their communities.

In the Tupelo Public School District, Parkway Elementary School parent Karmel Davis was honored as the district’s 2017 Parent of the Year.

Davis, whose son Bryan is a first-grade student at Parkway, became only the second parent from Parkway to be awarded the designation.

Davis is incoming president of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and community advisory board. She is also a member of the school district’s community advisory board. In addition to her roles in those organizations, Davis frequently volunteers to chaperone field trips, fundraise and help with school activities. She also volunteers at Little Angels Learning Center, a daycare in Tupelo.

In the Lee County School District, Saltillo Primary School parent Blair Guin was honored as the district’s 2017 Parent of the Year.

Guin, whose son and daughter attend Saltillo Primary and Saltillo Elementary, has helped the school raise $25,000 through what she said was a team effort at the primary school.

When her daughter began school at Saltillo Primary, Guin got involved right away in the Parent Teacher Organization, eventually serving as president.

She has since helped in classrooms and fundraisers, including this year’s Boosterthon Fun Run that raised $25,000.

The weeklong program combines character-building with exercise and culminates in a fun-run event. Students raise money by getting people to pledge donations per lap they run.

Guin is a part-time registered nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center and a stay-at-home mother.

Parents like Davis, Guin and so many more throughout our region are a key piece of the puzzle to making great schools and a great community.

We thank them, and all the other parents, for investing in the future leaders of our communities.