OUR OPINION: Price tag on new jail needed prior to further action

Lee County Supervisors seem poised to move ahead with the construction of a new jail and expanded law enforcement complex at the location of the current jail.

That came earlier this week during a meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors when county leaders heard a formal recommendation from a site selection committee that was formed to explore possible places for a new jail.

The unanimous decision by the committee came with a number of benefits the current jail site would offer including proximity to fire protection and medical care, as well as the county’s juvenile detention facility and court complex.

The committee did not propose any other alternative or secondary sites, a clear show of support to abandon proposals floated in recent months to possibly building a new jail outside of Tupelo.

Previous concerns that the current site might not prove workable were allayed by the city of Tupelo’s stated willingness to relocate a power line that runs behind the jail property, according to the Daily Journal’s Caleb Bedillion.

Those concerns, among other things, led county leaders to seek a bill from the Mississippi Legislature to give them the ability to build the facility outside of Tupelo, if they chose to do so. As that legislation worked its way through the process in Jackson, county leaders accused those in Tupelo of trying to lobby against its passage, although Gov. Phil Bryant eventually signed it into law last month.

While some of those efforts seemed to have been triggered to allow county leaders to have several options on the table, they also seemed to be done without enough consideration on what exactly it would take to build a new jail on the current site, which as we found out this week has many benefits.

What resulted in the last few months were strained relations between county and city leaders that appear to have been smoothed amid discussions from both parties promising renewed efforts at cooperation and improved communication.

We’re glad those tensions have been worked out, a testament to how well our leaders have worked together in the past to tackle projects of this scope.

With those issues behind them, county leaders have one more significant item to tackle before moving forward – how much will a new jail cost?

At the meeting this week, some supervisors voted in favor of a motion to authorize the construction of a new jail even with no construction costs or other key details in hand. That’s a slippery slope that stewards of taxpayer dollars should not be walking on with any project.

The logical next step in the process, as we’ve stated before, is to conduct a study to determine exactly what a new facility would cost taxpayers and identify any other possible roadblocks along the way.

Any motions or approvals by elected officials before those items are complete seem premature.