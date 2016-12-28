OUR OPINION: Railroad quiet zone still beneficial goal worth pursuing

The years-old effort to silence the blaring horns of trains passing through Tupelo is continuing, albeit at a slower pace, as city leaders continue to seek funding sources for the multi-million dollar project.

Federal regulations dictate when and for how long trains must sound a warning blast upon approaching a crossing with a road.

But officials in Tupelo have talked for years about creating a possible quiet zone, an agreement by rail companies that trains won’t blow horns or whistles except in emergencies.

That agreement, however, isn’t simply reached with a handshake or a signature on a piece of paper.

In order for quiet zones to exist, municipalities have to make each and every railroad crossing safe. The idea is to prevent travelers who miss a simple flashing light from accidentally making their way onto the track in front of a moving train.

Placing crossing arms and other safety features at each intersection gives an assurance of safety to the rail companies and takes away the need for trains to use horns to alert motorists of their upcoming arrival.

Proponents say seeking a quiet zone is about more than eliminating nuisance sounds. A quiet zone could also bring economic development and safety benefits.

Estimates, however, are that the necessary upgrades could cost an average of $250,000 per railroad crossing. Some crossings could cost much more than that.

About 20 crossings inTupelo would need to be upgraded.That puts the total bill at around $5.5 million, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Caleb Bedillion Tuesday.

Early in his term, Mayor Jason Shelton described the quiet zone as a priority. Last year, his administration explored the idea of pursuing the project in several phases and utilizing federal funding to get some or all of the work done.

Shelton’s administration is currently pursuing an incremental approach to crossing upgrades. In some cases, that approach has made crossing upgrades a side-effect of other projects.

While this approach might take more time to ultimately receive the quiet zone status, it’s certainly a cost-effective way of making overall improvements to areas while also increasing safety measures along the way.

These efforts should be paired with an aggressive plan to seek and secure federal funding specifically for the safety improvements at the railroad intersections.

At the end of the day, the goal to establish quiet zones in Tupelo is for more than just convenience.

Securing all of our intersections will have safety, quality of life and economic development benefits for all residents.

A focused approach on how to achieve this goal needs to be a priority for city and community leaders.

