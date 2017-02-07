OUR OPINION: School, community partnerships deserve recognition

Northeast Mississippi has a long history of vibrant partnerships between schools and the communities they serve.

This historic support of public education has long distinguished the region and has been a hallmark of many of its successes.

This year, a couple of those efforts are receiving prestigious recognition.

Both the Tupelo Public School District and the CREATE Foundation will receive a Governor’s Award from the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education.

The awards are given each year to school districts, community organizations and other groups who have forged impactful partnerships. Recipients were announced last week, and they will be recognized by Gov. Phil Bryant at a luncheon in Jackson on March 1, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

The Tupelo Public School District received the highest honor, a Governor’s Award of Distinction, for its Growing Healthy Waves program in partnership with Food Corps of Mississippi.

The program promotes healthy eating habits in Tupelo Schools by providing nutrition education and bringing healthy and locally grown fruits and vegetables into cafeterias. Students also learn to plant and tend to gardens and cook with the produce they grow.

Meanwhile, the CREATE Foundation received the award for its partnerships with schools across the Northeast Mississippi region, particularly through its “Imagine the Possibilities” career expo.

The event introduces eighth-grade students to possible careers by allowing them to meet dozens of professionals from various industries and to participate in hands-on activities. In 2016, it included more than 7,000 students from 17 counties.

It is funded by sponsors, including the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund. Other partners include the Community Development Foundation, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and numerous others.

Successful partnerships are not new for either organization.

The Tupelo School District won a Governor’s Award in 2013 for its collaboration with the city of Tupelo on numerous projects, including the Safe Splash swimming program for second-graders and an agreement allowing schools to use city parks and giving residents access to school playgrounds.

Meanwhile, education has always been among the focal points for the CREATE Foundation. Since its inception, the foundation has been involved in numerous projects and programs that assist schools, including an annual dropout prevention summit, special guest speakers and a recognition ceremony that provides bonus money to top-performing Tupelo teachers, among many others.

We congratulate the Tupelo School District and CREATE Foundation for these meaningful awards. More importantly, we salute them for their efforts in building partnerships on behalf of the states’s students.

Mississippi’s education system is strongest when community groups work together and leverage their resources. We hope these partnerships can serve as models to others throughout the state and region.