OUR OPINION: Spirit shines in all places, through all people

Last weekend’s Grammy celebration gave awards across the industry to the musical accomplishments of 2016. As always, the event was chock full of performances from Metallica, Beyonce and Sturgill Simpson, among others.

The Grammys have been criticized as an overly-lavish boondoggle, another excuse for an industry that seeks celebrity over art to pat itself on the back. But something was different about this year’s show. Several artists in their lyrics and performative imagery evoked the spiritual, if not outright God.

Beyonce Knowles, in undoubtedly the most talked-about performance of the night, mashed together iconography of deities related to mother- and womanhood from across the world, the Virgin Mary certainly not the least-evoked.

Newcomer Chancellor Johnathan Bennet, better known as Chance the Rapper, took home Best New Artist award, as well the Best Rap Album award for his God-heavy album, “Coloring Book.” Bennet caught mainstream attention for his contribution to Kanye West’s “Ultra Lightbeam” record, which also employs Christian themes. On Grammy night, he performed his single “How Great,” which borrows the stirring chorus of “How Great is Our God.”

“I claim this victory in the name of the Lord,” he began his acceptance speech for Best New Artist. He ended the speech with the same statement.

The pop and hip hop genres, perhaps, get a bad rap of being most emblematic of the vapidity of secular entertainment. That’s well-deserved at times. However, the choice of Bennet not to make music under the banner of the Christian genre feels like an intentional move. His music resonates because it portrays a search for God in the midst of real, everyday life. His lyrics are at times self-aggrandizing, at times redemptive, but always honest and confessional. Irish rock band U2 continues to compel listeners for the same reason.

After Jesus’ crucifixion, one of the first crises of the church was deciding whether Christianity was a sect of Judaism or its own thing. Pagans wanted to know if they had to practice the cultural Mosaic law – essentially become Jewish – to follow Christ.

Paul says no. Paul was a Hellenistic Jew, an amalgam of Greek and Jewish custom and culture. He had a sense that the world was bigger than the Jewish people. He knew for the gospel to spread, it had to meet people where they were at.

Maybe as Christians, we should look for God more thoroughly in places that aren’t obvious.