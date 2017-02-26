OUR OPINION: State must tackle transportation needs

Mississippi lawmakers appear to have missed another opportunity to adopt a comprehensive plan to upgrade roads and bridges.

Wednesday was the deadline for the 2017 session for such a proposal to pass at least one chamber of the Legislature, as reported by Daily Journal Capitol Bureau Chief Bobby Harrison. It came and went without any momentum building around a complete plan to remedy a gaping need.

The Mississippi Economic Council has been among those leading the charge to address what it says are the state’s dire and growing infrastructure needs. In December 2015, it released a proposal to increase spending by $375 million per year before the problem got worse.

The MEC study found that 936 state bridges and more than 24,500 miles of state highways are in disrepair. Additionally, there are 2,989 bridges and nearly 13,300 roads maintained by counties and cities in need of repair.

Many people agree on the importance of addressing the growing problem. The challenge is building consensus on a way to pay for it.

Right now, the state relies on its 18.4-cent tax on a gallon of gasoline to provide the funds to fix roads and bridges. The problem is because cars are more efficient, that tax is producing less money, as costs for construction are increasing.

While a comprehensive plan has yet to emerge, the House has passed two streams of revenue that could help. One bill would issue $50 million in bonds to finance repairs of substandard bridges owned by cities and counties.

Another would force internet retailers to collect the 7 percent tax on items they sell to Mississippians and remit that money to the state. It is estimated that would generate between $75 million to $125 million annually, and the bill would designate those funds to transportation needs.

Both bills are still working their way through the legislative process. They would only provide a small portion of what the MEC and others have said is needed, but they would at least be a start.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Philip Gunn has called for an additional study to be done to determine the scope of the transportation needs.

This is the second consecutive year the transportation infrastructure issue was expected to be among the key items discussed by legislators. Yet once again, no comprehensive plan has emerged.

The issue is critical to economic development – companies need a good system of roads to transport their goods to markets. It is also about safety. The more roads and bridges deteriorate, the riskier they become.

And the longer the state goes without addressing it, the more expensive a solution will become.

Finding funding and building consensus will not be easy. But it is an issue lawmakers must tackle sooner rather than later.