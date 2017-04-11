OUR OPINION: Strategies for attracting top teachers must continue

Education research is clear: The most impactful ingredient in improving outcomes for students is the quality of the teacher in the classroom.

So, as Mississippi works to fight its generational poverty, among its most important tools are great teachers.

The state already has many such educators, but it needs more. And it needs to attract its best and brightest young minds to become teachers.

The challenge becomes getting more top students to enter and remain within a low-paying, demanding profession, particularly during a time when teaching does not hold the public prestige it once did.

A program launched in 2012 to meet this challenge is showing early gains.

The Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program is a collaboration between the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University. The rigorous teacher education program aims to attract the best and brightest students in Mississippi and across the country and train them to become educators in the state’s classrooms, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent.

METP students receive a full scholarship, including tuition, room and board, stipends, a study abroad experience and other perks. They must also commit to teaching for five years in Mississippi after graduation.

The program emerged from a series of collaborative task force meetings in Tupelo between leaders at both universities seeking ways they could work together to better serve Northeast Mississippi and the entire state. Those meetings were convened by the CREATE Foundation, the the sole stockholder of Journal Inc., the parent company of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

METP is funded by the Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation in Jackson.

The idea is to use prestige and a sense of mission – plus a lucrative scholarship package –to make the field more attractive to top performing students.

By creating a cohort of high-performing students, it helps remove a stigma – fair or not – that education is not a very demanding major.

And early data indicates it is working, as the overall caliber of freshmen education majors has increased at both universities. At UM, the number of freshmen education majors with a 28 or higher on the ACT has risen from five in 2012 to 42 in 2016. At MSU, the number has gone from 26 in 2012 to 54 in 2016.

The program has expanded, too. During its first four years, it accepted 20 applicants per year on each campus. Now, each school will take 30 students.

The early success of the METP demonstrates innovative strategies can help make the teaching profession more attractive. We encourage state leaders to learn from that and apply those lessons as they work to encourage even more of the state’s brightest residents to become teachers.

That work must continue. Mississippi can never have enough great teachers.