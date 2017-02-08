OUR OPINION: Tax on internet sales levels playing field

Efforts to require retailers to collect a 7 percent state tax on items purchased online were revived on Monday.

The state House voted 69-46 to pass a motion that would send the internet sales tax bill to the Senate, as reported by Daily Journal capitol bureau chief Bobby Harrison.

The House had actually already passed the bill last week, but it was held on a motion to reconsider. The following day, the proposal appeared to be in jeopardy when the House voted not to table that motion. Had they not done so before Feb. 13, the bill would have died.

Instead, House members reversed course again on Monday, and the bill now sits in the hands of state Senators.

One of the primary arguments of those who oppose the bill is they do not want to force a new tax on Mississippians. It is important to note, however, that this legislation would not lead to a new tax.

In fact, Mississippians are already required by state law to pay that tax when filing their state tax returns, if the vendor does not collect it. In 2012, the Mississippi Department of Revenue amended the state income return form to include a line to allow people to “self report” their purchases that were not subject to the 7 percent sales tax.

However, that law is currently difficult to enforce. It is also difficult for taxpayers in that it requires them to keep detailed records of all online purchases over the course of a year in order to correctly report them on their tax form.

This bill would alleviate those challenges.

It also would create a level playing field for business owners who have opted to establish a physical store location in the Magnolia State and are thus required to collect a 7 percent sales tax. When consumers are able to buy the same products online without paying the tax, it makes it difficult for local small businesses to compete.

These include businesses owned by Mississippi residents, Mississippi taxpayers and often citizens who are deeply engaged in civic causes to improve their local communities. And they are being put at a competitive disadvantage.

Furthermore, the bill passed by the Mississippi House last week would use the funds from an internet sales tax for road and bridge improvements. As noted before, Mississippi has critical infrastructure needs but has not addressed them as lawmakers have failed to find a funding source.

This bill could also alleviate that challenge.

Therefore, we encourage state lawmakers to support efforts to compel online retailers to collect the same 7 percent tax that brick and mortar retailers are required to collect. Doing so not only creates fairer competition, but also provides needed funds for infrastructure – both worthwhile goals in the state’s best interest.