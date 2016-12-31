OUR OPINION: Tis still the season

If, on Christmas day, your true love sent to you 12 drummers drumming, 11 pipers piping, 10 lords a-leaping, and so on, it might be time to have a talk with him or her. Society regards Christmas as the end of the holiday season, but in the liturgical calendar, it is the beginning of the 12-day Christmastide season.

Christmastide sits between the seasons of Advent and Epiphany. For four Sundays leading up to Christmas, Advent mimics the anticipation of Christ’s birth. Epiphany celebrates the coming of the three magi, who bring Jesus gifts shortly after his birth. The magi symbolize the revelation – the epiphany – that Jesus will be a king over all nations.

Christmastide itself was officially established in 567 A.D. by the Roman Catholic Church. Many Protestants may not be totally familiar with the liturgical calendar, though Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and some Methodist denominations tend to follow it to some degree. At its inception, the Catholic Church began and ended Christmastide with fasting days, plus a fasting day in the middle that divided into two blocks of celebratory days.

Liturgically and culturally, the Christmas season is chock full of tradition. The brief season boasts eight particular days of note, not to mention the popularity of Christmas trees, building decorations, jingle bells and all the other customs we know and love among the faithful and irreligious alike.

What is the purpose of such habit? Recall the original Christmastide mandates of fasting and celebrating, which seem purposed toward getting folks on the same page, the same emotional and spiritual rhythm. It makes faith, and life, more communal.

Maybe that’s why we love Christmas so much, why we cling to generations-old tree ornaments, carols in their original Rat Pack renditions, black-and-white movies in a high-def age. When we do these things, we participate in a larger sentiment of joy, good will, and forgiveness. Our idea of Christmas is not such that one family has their Christmas, and another family has another Christmas, rather, that we are all taking part and adding to the same huge spirit of Christmas.

This is why the liturgical calendar has lasted so long, why Catholics and Episcopalians report a growing number of Protestants attending Ash Wednesday and other services. These physical acts of ritual are inherently collaborative, and offer their own brand of connection.

So don’t rush to take that Christmas tree down just yet. Tis still the season.