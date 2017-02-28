OUR OPINION: Toyota shows power of regional collaboration

Ten years have passed since an announcement that would have a deep impact on Northeast Mississippi.Leaders from Toyota gathered at a ceremony at Tupelo High School’s Performing Arts Center on Feb. 27, 2007 and said the company would open its eighth North American assembly plant at a site in Blue Springs in Union County.

The news was the culmination of years of hard work by area economic developers who had forged a unique partnership. Leaders in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties came together to form the PUL Alliance, pooling their expertise, resources and efforts in order to increase their chances of bringing a major industrial project to Northeast Mississippi.

While the collaboration seems obvious now, it was trend-setting at the time. When the Mississippi Development Authority approved the formation of the PUL Alliance in 2003, it became the first regional alliance recognized by the state. Yet it just continued a long tradition in Northeast Mississippi of people putting aside individual interests and working together to achieve something far greater in scope.

The timing of the Toyota project was important because it came as the region was facing a steep downtown from the furniture manufacturing industry, which has long been its largest employment sector. Regional economic leaders knew they had to diversify the economy, and they set a goal to attract an automaker.

As expected, Toyota’s impact has been profound. Since beginning production in the fall of 2011, Toyota Manufacturing Mississippi has produced more than 850,000 Corollas. It should surpass 1 million vehicles by the end of the year.

The company employs 2,000 workers at its Blue Springs plant. Some 2,000 more work at more than a dozen suppliers.

Toyota has made $961 million in total investments. It has donated $3 million to area nonprofit organizations and pledged a $50 million endowment to support public education in the three PUL counties. The CREATE Foundation receives a $5 million check each year from Toyota Mississippi for the endowment, and $35 million has been received so far.

Toyota employees also have donated more than 25,000 volunteer hours to area nonprofits.

You can read much more about Toyota’s impact in a commemorative special section that ran in Sunday’s Daily Journal, featuring extensive reporting by Daily Journal business editor Dennis Seid.

“Toyota has been everything we hoped for,” said Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley, who was part of the team that lured the company to the region.

Ten years later, we salute Toyota for its philanthropic efforts and for the impact it has made on our region and its economy. We also hold up the story of the PUL Alliance as an example of the power of regional collaboration.