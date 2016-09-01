OUR OPINION: Tupelo City Council faces action on larger budget

Mayor Jason Shelton’s proposed general fund budget for Tupelo in budget year 2017, starting Oct. 1, became public record Tuesday night with its presentation to the City Council for study.

A public hearing has been set for Sept. 6, when the council is scheduled to approve a tax levy to support the budget. Adoption is scheduled Sept. 13, two days ahead of the state deadline for municipal budget adoption statewide.

The time between presentation, public hearing and final adoption provides citizens and taxpayers an opportunity to make their voices heard in support or opposition, or for amendment.

All hearings are open meetings. The formal pubic hearing must include reasonable time for oral presentations from people wishing to speak on the budget. A request for time at the hearing (Sept. 6 this year) is always advised.

The $35.5 million proposal is an increase from the current $33.5 million budget. About half the increase would support a proposed 3 percent pay raise for municipal employees. Revenues from property taxes and from sales taxes are expected to increase for 2016-2017.

Tupelo, which has stressed economic growth for decades, is fortunate to have anticipated revenue increases that support reasonable choices in program and personnel expenses.

Some Mississippi cities, as Shelton indicated Tuesday, don’t have the luxury of such choices because revenues streams either are shrinking or stagnant.

Tupelo historically has managed to put some funds in reserve in most budget cycles during hard times and emergencies.

The 3 percent pay increase for employees is at approximately the same level as some reported national averages for the past three years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that real wages increased 2 percent during the past year for hourly employees. The American Society of Human Resource Management has forecast an approximate 3 percent increase for 2016 nationwide.

Shelton said city employees’ pay has increased approximately 6 percent total during the past four years.

The National League of Cities continues to report improving sales tax revenues and property tax revenues across the country, both having positive impacts on municipal finances.

The City Council and Mayor Shelton of course do not rely solely on state or national trends in budget planning because every city’s situation is somewhat different. Tupelo’s budget planning historically has been conservative, and that tends to strengthen the city’s position in dealing with adverse circumstances when they happen.

Tupelo acted in 2014 to establish a municipal rainy day fund. Tupelo formally moved $13.6 million into a separate bank account from the money used to pay the bills.

A $5 million payment was made to the general budget fund to ensure liquidity.

The proposed 2017 budget is more expensive that 2016, 2015 and 2014 budgets, but it still has a payment of $38,000 into reserve funds.

Stability is further ensured by the legal ability of Tupelo’s government to make budget changes during any fiscal year cycle to keep a budget in balance.