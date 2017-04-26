OUR OPINION: Tupelo training center fills law enforcement needs

Congratulations to the latest class of graduates from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

The north Tupelo academy hosted a commencement ceremony at the Link Centre on Friday, welcoming 15 new members into the North Mississippi law enforcement community.

Thirteen of those graduates already have jobs lined up with area police or sheriff’s departments, as reported by Daily Journal law enforcement reporter William Moore. The Corinth, Holy Springs and Saltillo police departments each hired two graduates from this basic class.

This is the 56th basic class to graduate from the training center. By producing a steady pipeline of new officers and deputies, the program helps law local enforcement agencies meet their needs.

The center’s location in Tupelo also helps northeast Mississippi departments save time and costs rather than having to send cadets to academies in Moorhead or Pearl. It makes it easier for the cadets to return home on the weekends or for departments to provide assistance if, say, a cadet has car trouble.

In addition to training new officers, the Tupelo academy, which opened in 1992, provides ongoing training and certification classes for departments throughout north Mississippi, including the FBI.

It offers a place for officers to meet their yearly training requirements, including specialized trainings for SWAT, K-9 and bomb units, among others. Many agencies also use its firing range.

In addition, the center hosts other programs – such as the Citizens Police Academy and the Junior Police Academy – that serve as a link between police and the broader community by introducing it to the department and how it operates.

The training center usually hosts basic police academies twice a year, each spring and fall. If a police department has already hired a cadet, then the department pays the $3,600 tuition. Otherwise, cadets pay their own way, hoping the certification will help them get a job.

The paramilitary style training program is rigorous, but cadets said Friday it better prepares them for the challenges they will face in their new jobs. During the 12-week academy, cadets live all week in dormitories and are allowed to go home on weekends.

During Friday’s ceremony, guest speaker Lt. Col. Christopher Cooksey of the Mississippi Army National Guard spoke of the sacrifices the cadets were making, noting their new jobs will have lots of stresses and will cause them to miss birthdays and special events.

“You must remember why you stepped up to the calling to serve and protect,” he said.

Society often takes those sacrifices for granted. We stop to recognize the newest class of law enforcement graduates – and all those who are already serving their communities – for their ongoing commitment to keep us safe.