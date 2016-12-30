OUR OPINION: Tupelo’s public records revision reasonable

Laws requiring government bodies to make records available to the public are among the most important aspects of a free and transparent democracy.

Letting in the sunlight and giving taxpayers quick and convenient access to the records of those who make decisions on their behalf is critical to open government. It’s an important mechanism in America’s carefully designed system of checks and balances.

Lately, however, the city of Tupelo has been receiving public records requests of a different sort.

As Caleb Bedillion reported in Thursday’s Daily Journal, the city now finds itself facing broad requests for public documents from private data mining companies.

City Attorney Ben Logan said these companies seek as much as six or nine months of vendor lists. They compile the information from multiple cities and sell those databases.

The practice has led Tupelo leaders to consider changes to the city’s public records policy. As allowed by state law, the city will likely clarify its right to charge certain fees for compliance with some public records requests.

Those changes are still being developed. Current practice has been to not charge for the records except possible fees to cover copy costs. Revisions would allow the city to charge fees to cover the time involved in searching for and producing the data.

Logan said if someone is making a simple request, officials are not likely to charge for that. He said city leaders are likely to make an additional distinction between requests made in the public interest and those intended to produce private profit.

“That’s cool if our taxpayers want to know who their money is going to,” Logan said. “But if you’re trying to profit off of us, we’re going to charge you to supply that.”

We believe it is important to continue to ensure cheap and easy access to records for members of the public. That said, it is also reasonable to charge modest fees for those records, especially in the case of private companies seeking the information in order to make financial gains.

We believe the city is well intentioned in the revisions it is considering. We encourage it to continue mulling the distinctions between public interest and private gains as it crafts its new policy.

State law allows – but does not require – public agencies to charge fees for the production of public records. A 2014 state law placed limits on those fees.

It says that any fees on searching for or providing records should be at the pay scale of the lowest level employee or contractor competent to respond to the request. That law was authored by former Tupelo state senator Nancy Collins and Baldwyn state representative Jerry Turner. We also see that as good legislation.