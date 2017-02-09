OUR OPINION: Tupelo’s Vietnam Memorial brings passion and message

Memorials honoring the fallen heroes and heroines of all the United States’ wars form part of our national consciousness of the human costs required to maintain and defend freedom.

The chief memorials for all the wars create Washington’s iconic image as a city of monuments honoring our national heritage. They are at the heart of a continual pilgrimage by Americans to visit the national capital and experience the dramatic architecture symbolizing greatness and sacrifice.

However, access to the memorials can be greatly expanded in building smaller replicas in cities distant from the capital.

Tupelo’s goal of building a 60-percent replica of the original Vietnam Memorial at Veterans Park is within sight of realization, but as is the case with many major undertakings, the effort has been arduous.

The memorial replica will have approximately 58,300 names of those who died in that conflict fighting for the United States. Every state and most geographic regions within states find names of their fallen inscribed in the granite.

The total cost of the replica in Tupelo is set at $940,800, and most of the cost is covered. However, an additional $100,000 was needed from Tupelo’s taxpayers to fully fund construction, and that amount has been approved.

The state of Mississippi has provided $740,000 of the cost, and $100,000 in private donations has been secured. Additional private funds will pay for benches appropriate to the site.

Tupelo has already spent $150,000 for site preparation for the project, which started in 2011.

The completed replica should become a major regional tourist attraction, a powerful magnet for the families, friends and veterans touched and affected by the Vietnam War.

The politics of the tie made in an unpopular war, and those who served in it – usually because they were drafted – became the unfair target of ridicule and protest.

The war ended 40 years ago, and many of the scars and emotional trauma associated with it have subsided.

Having the monument replica in Tupelo offers our region a unique opportunity to extend important history to many people who otherwise would not experience it firsthand.

And the monument, if it follows the practice at the original in Washington, can have names added when it is determined that a veteran’s death was the result of a Vietnam War wound.

When the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was first dedicated in 1982, designer Maya Kin’s wall contained the names of 57,939 American servicemen believed to have lost their lives in the Vietnam War. But since then, that number has jumped to about 58,300. In order to be added, a deceased soldier must meet specific U.S. Department of Defense criteria.

The original is considered one of the most powerful memorials of the past 100 years. We believe the replica in Tupelo will bring that same passion and realism to Northeast Mississippi.