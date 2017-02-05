OUR OPINION: Unified plan to tackle infrastructure needed

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is again making the argument that more needs to be spent on our state’s system of highways, roads and bridges for both safety and economic development reasons.

Last week, MDOT officials hosted a press conference at the office of the Northern District in Tupelo to unveil an eight-year plan that details a number of resurfacing projects and infrastructure upgrades statewide, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Caleb Bedillion.

MDOT leaders stressed the ongoing deterioration of the state’s highway network as a real issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Mike Tagert, MDOT commissioner for the state’s Northern District, emphasized that weakened bridges limit the ability of rural areas to transport commodities and goods.

The projects listed on the MDOT eight-year plan cannot be completed within that time frame without additional funding, according to Tagert.

A number of projects in Northeast Mississippi are listed in the eight-year plan. These include the resurfacing of Highway 145 throughout the region; the addition of turn lanes and safety improvements to Highway 145 in Lee County; widening Highway 15 to five lanes in Pontotoc County and bridge replacements several counties.

The state levies a gas and diesel tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and has done so since 1987. About 68 percent of that gas tax revenue goes to MDOT.

The remaining revenue is variously diverted for the upkeep of county roads and bridges not directly under MDOT’s control.

Tagert pointed out, however, that this flat revenue stream has inhibited MDOT’s ability to carry out its mission.

Despite the state’s crumbling infrastructure, statewide leaders haven’t shown much enthusiasm to put a funding mechanism in place to address the issue.

Not much eagerness has been shown for an increase to the gas tax, which in itself isn’t likely a permanent solution as vehicles become even more fuel efficient.

The possibility to allocate the tax revenue collected from all online sales for infrastructure repairs was a likely option before legislators reversed course and refused to allow a bill to move forward to the Senate.

Our highways, roads and bridges need repair – some much more than others – yet leaders can’t find or agree on a funding mechanism.

What we need now are direct conversations from our leaders about not only what needs to get done but how we as a state can pay for these repairs.

Whether that’s a tiered funding mechanism that’s implemented over a number of years or a direct allocation of funds from a single source like the collection of purchases made on the internet, we need one plan that residents can rally around.

Coming to the table with anything else just doesn’t seem to be the way forward for Mississippi.